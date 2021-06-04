Johnny Gargano On Perception That NXT Is WWE Developmental Brand: ‘You Are Wrong’

Johnny Gargano was recently interviewed on Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker, and one of the topics he discussed was the perception that NXT is a developmental brand and why he believes that claim is wrong.

When asked about the future of NXT, Gargano brought up how the brand relates to RAW and SmackDown and the reason the talent on the roster pushes NXT above being just developmental within WWE (via Wrestling Inc.):

“I have been saying for years that NXT is a viable third brand for the WWE, and I very much so mean that,” asserted Gargano. “You got RAW, you got SmackDown, you got NXT. And anyone who says NXT is developmental, anyone who says NXT is less-than, you are wrong. You are wrong. Watch our show on Tuesday night and look at the talent we have in the locker room. I will put our talent up against anyone. I think our locker room is loaded up and ready to rock n’ roll. And when you watch a TakeOver, especially a TakeOver with a live crowd, those TakeOver’s with live crowds and that atmosphere, nothing can touch them, it is so amazing. It is something I am really proud to be a part of.”

Gargano has been regularly featured in NXT since signing with the company back in 2015.