Johnny Gargano On Reason He Chose To Return To WWE, Having Conversations With Other Companies

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Johnny Gargano discussed how his WWE return came together, having conversations with other companies, and much more. You can read his comments below.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/johnny-gargano/id1559678933?i=1000579433221

Johnny Gargano on how his WWE return came together: “It was pretty quick. I’m trying to think of the exact timeline of it cause it went by pretty fast. The one thing I will say is, in my downtime, everyone was extremely respectful of my time away. They understood that I kind of wanted to focus on the dad thing for a while. There were a lot of rumors, and I was trending on Twitter for a while. ‘I was gonna show up here, I was gonna show there, am I gonna show up tonight, am I gonna show up next week?’ That happened pretty much the whole time I was gone. But I was getting my dad bod on, and no part of me wanted to come back. When I left in December, I had a year in my mind. I’m okay being gone for a year. I was totally fine stepping away.”

Johnny Gargano on having conversations with other companies and why he ultimately chose to return to WWE: “There were conversations, for sure. We’d be dumb not to have those conversations, right? Especially given everything that was going on, the uncertainty around everything. Who knows what could happen? That’s the crazy thing about the wrestling business. Literally, everything can change in the blink of an eye. The fact that I was able to be incredibly patient and be in no rush to do everything – that’s the big gain I had in all this. I could sit back and survey the landscape and make my decision on a timely basis. I didn’t have to be like, ‘I need a job right now, where am I going to go?’ I believe everything happens for a reason. The fact that I was able to have my contract expire in December, have the baby in February, and spend as much time with him as possible and not being in a rush to do things and not being in a rush to reach out or say, ‘I need to come back now.’ From December to December, I was fine not doing anything. Totally fulfilled not doing anything. Luckily, I have people around me to have conversations, so I didn’t have to think about business or think about wrestling. They can all talk about that stuff, and all I can worry about is dad life. I watch everything, I’m a fan of wrestling, and for me, it just felt like I want to go to the place that not only could utilize me best but a place where I already have a relationship with Hunter and a lot of people backstage. That was a big thing for me. I’m all about relationships and familiarity. As soon as the change happened, there was only one option in my head.”

