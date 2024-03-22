Johnny Gargano Comments on WWE Summerslam Happening In Cleveland This Year

During an appearance on The Bump (via Wrestling Inc), Johnny Gargano spoke about the recent news that WWE Summerslam will be in Cleveland this year, which is his hometown.

He said: “I’ve been [mentally] putting myself in Cleveland Browns Stadium since I was a small child. I have sat so many Sundays in that stadium, where the Browns were just awful. They were horrible. They were losing in the fourth quarter and I’d be sitting in Cleveland Browns Stadium just daydreaming. Just wondering, ‘Man, if WWE ever ran a big event here, it’d be so incredible to wrestle in this building.’ SummerSlam 1996 was the very first pay-per-view I went to, and that was the night I decided I needed to become a professional wrestler. The fact that — full circle — SummerSlam’s back in Cleveland, Ohio … 28 years later, … it’s incredible.“