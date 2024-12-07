wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano on WWE Tag Team Title Win: ‘I Kept My Promise’
– DIY are WWE Tag Team Champions once again. On last night’s SmackDown, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa beat The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) to regain the WWE Tag Team Championships. Earlier today, Gargano wrote on social media about keeping his promise to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, noting that Aldis would not have to worry about Ciampa last night.
Johnny Gargano wrote, “You can say a lot of things about me but a liar I am not.. I kept my promise.. you didn’t have to worry about Tommaso. PS: Thank you for the title match, Alex. 🥰” You can view his social media post below:
You can say a lot of things about me but a liar I am not..
I kept my promise.. you didn't have to worry about Tommaso.
PS: Thank you for the title match, Alex. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6sfutxw6Lc
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 7, 2024
