Johnny Gargano’s Father Loses His Restaurant In a Fire
In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano revealed that his father lost his restaurant, Gargano’s Catering, after a fire.
He wrote: “I figured I should touch on this because people are finding out, and I know a lot of wrestling fans were looking forward to going to my Dad’s restaurant when they were in Cleveland for Summerslam. Last night, there was a fire, and my Dad’s restaurant was badly damaged. I’m grateful that my Dad was not there and is okay. He is 82 years old, this is his life’s work. He has worked in that building every day for almost 50 years. I basically grew up there.. and now it’s just gone. It is extremely heartbreaking for my family.”
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 22, 2024
