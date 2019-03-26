– Johnny Impact wants nothing to do with Brian Cage at IMPACT Wrestling’s United We Stand event on Apr. 4.

The current Impact Wrestling World Champion was scheduled to team with Brian Cage, Moose & Eddie Edwards in an IMPACT vs. Lucha Underground eight-man tag team bout. But Johnny decided he would rather compete in the Ultimate X match on that night instead.

.@TheRealMorrison is REFUSING to compete on Team IMPACT alongside @MrGMSI_BCage at United We Stand. He will now compete in the Ultimate X match at United We Stand. pic.twitter.com/EaBWFZPFoT — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 26, 2019

Kotto Brazil, Jack Evans, Jake Crist, Pat Buck, and Dante Fox are also scheduled to compete in Ultimate X. Here is a look at the updated card for the event:

* Tessa Blanchard vs Joey Ryan

* Rob Van Dam & Sabu vs. Lucha Bros.

* X-Division Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. YAMATO

* Monster’s Ball: Sami Callihan vs Jimmy Havoc

* Lucha Underground (Aerostar, Daga, Drago & King Cuerno) vs Impact (Brian Cage, ???, Moose & Eddie Edwards)

* Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Katie Forbes vs. Rosemary

* Ultimate X: Johnny Impact vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Jack Evans vs. Jake Crist vs. Pat Buck vs. Dante Fox