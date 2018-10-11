Johnny Impact Comments on Austin Aries’ ‘Unwarranted’ Tweets About His Wife

– Johnny Impact spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interviewe and addressed Austin Aries’ tweets in their feud crossing the line. You can see highlights below:

On Aries’ insults toward him on social media: “[Aries] framed the insults to my wife, the homophobic shot at my tights. He framed everything as a hypothetical, but really that was just a mechanism to give himself a way out after insulting my wife. The fact that he didn’t have any remorse is funny to me, this whole situation is funny to me. I feel so many emotions. I feel furious at times and sometimes I laugh because the Impact World Champion is tweeting about my wife. Really? What the hell? He couldn’t say that to my face?”

On Aries calling Taya Valkyrie ‘husky’: “Yeah, he can say whatever he wants to me… But, I don’t even need an apology. He should recognize that calling someone’s wife husky on Twitter is crossing the line. If he doesn’t realize that, then he’s got a problem…Taya is someone that has battled eating disorders. Taya is someone that has trained every day and works really hard. She’s had a medical problem that she figured out and is now on top of the situation. Him saying that is something that was unwarranted…If he was looking for a way to win by making me angry, he did it. He figured out a way to make me so pissed off that I want to punch him in the face.”

On whether he went to Impact officials about the issue: “No, that’s not how wrestlers deal with a problem like this. No, absolutely not. We both got calls from Impact management about the tone and language in our posts. This isn’t something I would bring up with management. This is something I would bring up directly with Austin Aries.”