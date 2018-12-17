Various News: Johnny Impact Comments On Dropped Charges Against Joey Mercury, The New Day Star In New Denny’s Ad, Clip From Tonight’s Edge and Christian Show

– In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Johnny Impact spoke about the false charges against Joey Mercury for using a fake credit card, which were dropped last month.

He said: “It’s funny that you mention Joey because I actually hadn’t talked to him in a little bit until this morning. And I texted back and forth [with Mercury] and had a brief conversation with him. And he’s doing extremely well right now. He was wrongly accused of some alleged crimes out in the parking lot at ALL IN and was transported to a jail in a prison in Florida. And basically, all that, that whole ordeal that he went through was all proven wrong, false allegations. They were looking for somebody who wasn’t Joey. For the crime that he was accused of, he was out of the country while it was committed. And he has been reinstated at Ring Of Honor and he’s doing really well right now. Actually, just talking about him is making me smile because he’s one of the smartest guys in the business, but maybe the smartest guy in terms of wrestling psychology and ideas that I’ve ever met and worked with. And that I got to work with him at an early point in my career and now get to consider him a friend means the world to me. And he went through some really hard times recently and he just came out the other side a better person and he’s in a really good spot. I just talked to him this morning and I don’t even know if we should be talking about it or if it’s public knowledge, but I’m excited about it though.”

– Big E revealed on Twitter that the New Day are the stars of a new ad for Denny’s.

– Here is a clip from tonight’s episode of the Edge and Christian Show, which airs after WWE RAW on the WWE Network.