Johnny Impact Is Committed To Impact Wrestling Through 2019

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Johnny Impact said that he’s committed to being a part of Impact Wrestling going into 2019. Here are highlights:

On 2019: “Johnny Impact is committed to Impact [Wrestling]. I feel like all the progress we’ve made with Impact has created leverage so I’m thinking that sometime in 2019 we’ll have the opportunity to move to a bigger network.”

On the rumored All Elite Wrestling: “The Bucks and Cody’s All Elite thing is an upstart promotion and whether or not that’s going to last, I’m not one to say. I will say that I’m really proud of what we’ve done with Impact. Being a part of it and being world champion and representing a brand going into 2019 is something that I’m really excited to do.”

On if his upcoming match with Brian Cage has affected their friendship: “Yeah, absolutely. It’s one of those things about sports and about wrestling where there’s only one world championship. We’re friends, but at the end of the day, only one of us is gonna leave with that world championship. It’s show business, not show friends. If I had to pick between a friend and a world championship, for me, for Taya and my family, it’s the world championship. I’m hoping Brian and I can be friends after. If we can’t, if our relationship changes based on what happens on Jan. 6, that’s something I’m prepared to deal with.”

On the Ultimate X match: “I’ve always been fascinated by the Ultimate X matches. It’s one of the things I remember watching and trying to figure out how hard it would be to go hand-over-hand over those ropes. I always wanted to know if I could walk on top of the ropes. The possibilities with that Ultimate X setup always fascinated me. Of course I wish I could be included in that match, but there is no match that I would rather have at Homecoming than the match against Brian and defending the World Championship.”

On an Ultimate X PPV: “That’s an interesting concept. I don’t know… You could argue that if Ultimate X had a full ppv called Ultimate X, would that mean all the matches are Ultimate X matches? That might be a little too much. One of the cool things about it is that it’s not everyday you get an Ultimate X match because those matches take a lot out of the people involved. If there was an Ultimate X match every week, the Impact roster may thin out a bit because people might start dropping and getting hurt.”