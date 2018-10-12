Johnny Impact Doesn’t Feel Any Entitlement About Main Event Slot at Bound For Glory

– Johnny Impact spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview promoting this weekend’s Bound For Glory PPV and more. Highlights are below:

On seeing matches on the lower card that are tough to follow: “Oh yeah, all the time. There’s one of two ways of looking at that. Like there’s saying to yourself, ‘That match I just watched was hot fire and that means we got to kick ass too.’ Or — and this is more of an old school mentality — it’s the ‘Oh, those guys did too much. They gotta they gotta save something for the main event’ mentality. And there’s certain parts to that thought process that are true, but in general, that mentality isn’t good for a promotion. There’s certain things — you should do your own stuff. You shouldn’t do other people’s stuff — you should be aware of what’s happening on the shows and not everyone’s doing the same thing. The idea that you should save something for the main event I think is antiquated, isn’t it? It’s not something that’s true anymore and current in pro wrestling.”

On if he feels like he and Austin Aries have to earn their match at Bound For Glory: “There’s no entitlement. Both of us have chips on our shoulder, but I’ll just speak for myself. I feel like I have something to prove; that’s what wrestling is. You’re only as good as your last match. It’s a cliche, but it’s true. That’s what the business is about, is every time you’re out there and you have to prove why you deserve to be the main event, why you deserve to be in the ring. Why do the chairs deserve to be pointed at the ring? That’s what you have to prove every time you’re out there. I don’t feel any sort of entitlement.”

On other matches he is excited for at the PPV: “I’m excited for the Lucha Brothers and Cage versus oVe for sure, and I’m definitely gonna watch Taya vs. Tessa. I have watched Taya over the past couple of months, twice a day hit the gym, training in the ring in the backyard and scout Tessa. She’s so excited for this match and she trained so hard that I’m really excited to see what happens on that.”