Johnny Impact Eliminated From Survivor

– Johnny Impact’s run on the latest season of Survivor has come to an end. Wrestling Inc reports that the Impact star was eliminated from the current “David vs. Goliath”-themed season following the latest tribal council meeting in what was said to be a surprise elimination.

According to the site, Impact was “in a comfortable spot” heading into the tribal council with his team, the Goliaths, outnumbering the other team. The Goliaths had planned to vote off Christian from the “Davids” team due to his skills in the game, but one of his teammates played an immunity card that eliminated all votes cast for him. The next in line for elimination, Angelina, also had an immunity card played which meant that Impact was eliminated as he was the only other person who had votes cast for him to leave.,

Impact will be part of the show’s “jury” and will vote on who is awarded the one million dollar prize at the end of the season.