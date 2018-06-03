WWE News: Johnny Impact Set to Return at Slammiversary, Slammiversary Press Conference Set for Tomorrow and Xavier Woods vs. Jey Uso for UpUpDownDown

– Per TMZ, Johnny Impact will make his return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary on July 22. Johnny Impact last appeared for the promotion in April after he was attacked by Kongo Kong and Jimmy Jacobs.

– Impact Wrestling has announced that there will be a press conference for Slammiversary XVI on MOnday, June 4 at 10:00 am EST at the Real Sports Bar in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will feature Austin Aries, Madison Rayne, and Gail Kim.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video for Gamer Gauntlet. The video features Jey Uso vs. Jack Gallagher for UFC 3. You can check out that video below.