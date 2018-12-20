Johnny Impact Says Austin Aries Has “Deep-Seeded Issues,” Hasn’t Spoken to Him Since Bound For Glory

– Johnny Impact spoke with the Wrestling Inc podcast for a new interview and discussed Austin Aries, plus more. Highlights are below:

On if he’s spoken with Aries since Bound for Glory: “No. No communication, I don’t know what he’s up to. Honestly, I hope he’s doing alright. I think he handled himself badly at Bound for Glory. I’m really proud of that match we had.”

On Aries’ mental state: “I think he’s got some deep-seated issues with himself. When I have issues with myself or situations, I internalize a lot of it. He did the opposite – he took it out on me and the people around me, my wife, people that work for Impact and kind of threw tantrum after tantrum. I don’t respect dealing with issues that way. I think it’s an immature way to look at life. Austin Aries the performer, the wrestler, the man – I do respect because he’s talented and has busted his a– in this business for so long. But I haven’t talked to him and if the time comes, because I’m sure it will because wrestling’s such a small business, it will be interesting to hear what he has to say.”