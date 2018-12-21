Johnny Impact Says He Doesn’t Trust Killer Kross

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Johnny Impact spoke about his relationship with Brian Cage and why he doesn’t trust Killer Kross. Here are highlights:

On the atmosphere in Nashville: “I lived in Louisville for about four years, and even after I moved I stayed there for a bit longer. Nashville, I think, is similar to Louisville where there’s more of a hipstery culture here in Nashville, with the country music and the bars and [Broadway]. And when I say hipster, I mean it in a good way.”

On Impact Homecoming: “I was in a different wrestling bubble when IMPACT was starting down here in Nashville, but Nashville really is the heart and soul of IMPACT Wrestling. We’ve been gone from Nashville for a very long time, and the people and the wrestling fans and IMPACT fans in Nashville are the original fans, and they’re very passionate about IMPACT Wrestling. The fact that we’re coming back to Nashville and back to the Asylum for those people awesome, and in a lot of ways it’s hard to articulate. It’s an honor to walk in as the IMPACT World Champion, and as far as what IMPACT has been doing in the last year since I’ve been here is so impressive. I feel like IMPACT has shed a lot of negative connotations that it’s had in the past; it’s signed one of the most talented talent rosters in the world right now. With Slammiversary and Bound For Glory and now Homecoming, the buzz and the positive feedback from fans and critics is off the charts, and I feel like we’re in a really good position now. In 2019, based on the collective work—everyone on the roster and behind the scenes, in terms of the people watching and the networks we’re on, and the digital platforms and the eyeballs that are watching us [there] and internationally, commenting on social media—that trajectory is something that I’m excited about.”

On another match with Moose: “Do I think that Moose needs another trip to Slamtown? First of all, I’d love to take Moose to Slamtown in a singles match for two reasons. One, because I really like seeing his weird outfits; I don’t know where he’s getting this stuff or how he’s affording it. I feel like on every episode of IMPACT Wrestling Moose has some kind of crazy, new obnoxious outfit. [laughs] Two, Moose talks a lot and he has a very high opinion of himself, and if he doesn’t ever get a singles shot at the title I’ll never hear the end of it, IMPACT will never hear the end of it. People would have a good reason about Moose having a reason to shut up.”

On where his powers come from: “Where do my powers come from? I think if Slamtown is a metaphor—like the mayor of Slamtown—what does that actually mean? Is it a town, a place? Am I the Mayor of a metaphor or some imaginary place where strength is derived? If my beard is not the source of my powers, then I think Slamtown and the Slamtownians really are the true source of my powers.”

On his favorite moment from his title reign: “There’s a couple things. Hockey does this thing known as the plus/minus average; how good is the team doing when you’re in the game? I think if you look at my plus/minus average—with all of the promotions that I’ve been part of and especially with IMPACT, with me as champion—and pay attention to the upswing, the drop of the negative connotations and the buzz and excitement around IMPACT, and the things that are going to happen in 2019, I think that’s a good definition of a good championship run, and why my championship run is going to be meaningful. I’m planning on taking the promotion to a higher place and a better place than it’s been in a long time.”

On Killer Kross: “Kross—I don’t trust the guy—he’s got a few screws loose. He’s talking about offering his services to me, but no one really knows what those services are. I’m planning on beating Brian Cage at Homecoming by myself with no assistance from Killer Kross, and I’ve told him that over and over again. When I watch the match back, I realize that he did save Taya from the chair shot from Tessa—which I didn’t realize because at the time I was out on the floor courtesy of Moose’s spear—I don’t know what exactly Killer Kross’ intentions are. I do know this; Killer Kross is doing whatever he’s doing for the benefit of Killer Kross. I’m under no delusions that he’s doing some altruistic thing, to help me for a selfless reason. His primary objective is his own objective. Because of that, that’s why I don’t trust him.”

On Brian Cage: “Brian and I have been friends for a long time. I’ve wrestled against him and with him. I appreciate him doing what he did by saving Taya and sticking up for her. He’s married too, and if I was in a similar situation and able to save Melissa Santos or their kid from being accosted by Killer Kross or hit by a chair by Tessa, I’d do the same. It makes the Homecoming match a bit more complicated, but as both of us have said, we’re willing to do whatever it takes to leave Nashville as IMPACT World Champion. It’s confusing, but ultimately I think it comes down to this; wrestling is show business, it’s not ‘show friends.’ There’s only one world championship, and if it comes down to me or him, I’m going to pick me.”