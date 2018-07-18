Johnny Impact Says He Has His Eyes on Killer Kross

Johnny Impact was featured on today’s Impact Wrestling conference call (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about Killer Kross and more…

On His Style: “One thing that’s actually helped me a lot with keeping me fresh in the ring is, I’ll use Boone The Bounty Hunter as an example,” Impact said. “Training MMA, stunt choreography, and training for Boone The Bounty Hunter especially because I trained so hard for that. What that did for me was in addition to all the wrestling that I had been doing for the past sixteen years, in the last several years I’ve been boxing, parkour, MMA, and martial arts. There’s like a cross-over zone between MMA, boxings, martial arts, stunt choreography, and pro wrestling. Doing stuff outside of pro wrestling allows me to think of new moves, new ways to use the ring, new ways to use the ropes and incorporate that into my style. As far as specific ring moves that I want to bring back or debut, at any given time I usually have a list of five or ten things that I wanna try.”

On Killer Kross: “When I was away on the island I was completely cut off. I wasn’t able to use my cell phone or get online so I wasn’t able to call or anything,” Impact explained. “Lately I got my eye on Killer Kross. He, first of all, he looks like a psycho, man. He’s a scary dude. Usually, when I am watching someone on Impact or in any wrestling ring I usually pinpoint a flaw or something I could exploit if the two of us were in a match to figure out how I’m gonna beat that person. When I watch Killer Kross, I mean he hasn’t done a ton on Impact yet. But I haven’t been able to pinpoint that weakness. He’s got a psychotic type of confidence. He’s well-versed in MMA, he’s had pro fights. He’s been in wrestling for years and years and years and he makes me worry a little bit. I know if it came down to it I would find a way to beat him because that’s what Johnny Impact does, but he’s someone I think everyone should keep an eye on. Because he’s gonna do some great stuff.”