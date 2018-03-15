Johnny Impact Says He May Follow Austin Aries to ROH, Talks Impact vs. Lucha Underground Show

Johnny Impact spoke with WrestleZone for a new interview promoting tonight’s Impact, discussing Austin Aries bringing the Impact Championship to ROH and more.

On tonight’s Feast or Fired match: “You either win a title shot for the Impact Championship or you get handed your pink slip, kicked in the ass and sent packing. That’s cool! (Laughs) It’s cool because I am not in the match and it’s cool because it makes me want to watch the match. It’s interesting because part of me thinks, “Well, say you win one of the briefcases, what if you just didn’t open it? What if you gave it to someone else without opening it?” You’d give up your opportunity to be the number one contender but you would also for sure not get fired. What if you wait to be the last one to open it? Then you’d already know if you were going to get fired or a title shot. Wrestlers aren’t very patient but that’s the kind of thing I think about when I hear about this type of concept and match.”

On his mindset after his loss to Austin Aries at Impact Crossroads: “First word that comes to mind is “surprised”. Not that I thought Austin Aries is a slouch but I may have walked into that match a little overconfident. Both of us left it all out there. I am proud of the match and what I did in the ring. I was surprised by the outcome but I am looking forward at another chance to take Austin Aries to Slamtown, check him in and leave with the Impact Championship.”

On Aries bringing the Impact Championship to ROH’s 16th Anniversary Show: “Austin Aries is full of surprises because that surprised me as well! I would probably add to that, excited. In my opinion the more crossover there is between brands like Impact, Ring of Honor, Lucha Underground and New Japan the better it is for Johnny Impact. It creates a whole lot of opportunity for wrestlers and more demand for wrestlers that perform at the highest caliber, which I believe I do. I hope Aries takes the ROH TV Championship because I think he’s good enough to do it and if he does I hope he knows in the back of his vegan mind that Johnny Impact is going to show up there soon enough and take that roster to Slamtown.”

On which side he’ll take in the Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground WrestleCon show: “That’s a tough question, could it be Johnny Impact vs Johnny Mundo? The winner of that would be the fans. That would be an interesting match!”

On whether Taya Valkyrie will join him on whichever side he wrestles for: “I like to look at Lucha Underground and Impact as the Marvel and DC Universes. In the Lucha Underground Universe Johnny Mundo and Taya are a thing but in the Impact Universe Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie have yet to become acquainted. Are we going to stay unified or not? At the wedding on June 1st in Los Angeles and elsewhere we are always together but in the place of business we are both going to do what is best for business. Wrestling is sometimes an individual sport and by that I mean I am going to do what’s best for me. I wouldn’t expect, or want, her to do what’s not best for her.”