Johnny Impact: Talent Are Supposed To Say Very Little Regarding Austin Aries

During a recent interview, Wrestling Inc asked Johnny Impact & Killer Kross were asked about Austin Aries’ actions at Bound for Glory where he no sold the main event finish and shouted at Don Callis…

Killer Kross: “Whatever Austin did in that match clearly wasn’t enough,” Kross said. “That is not a knock against him either. People win, people lose. I have no idea where he is. We had a mission, and he could not stay the course. That was yesterday, today is today. If he comes back we will see what happens.”

Johnny Impact: “It is a company call,” Impact stated. “I thought in regards to Austin Aries we are supposed to say very little, and keep our Austin Aries answers very short.”