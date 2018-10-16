Johnny Impact Talks Competing on Survivor, Participating in Physical Challenges

– Johnny Impact spoke with Wrestling Inc discussing his being a contestant on the current season of Survivor. Highlights are below:

On his fellow Survivor castmate Christian: “Christian is a robotics professor. From what I’ve seen of him on TV, that’s how I’m gonna frame this conversation, he’s a charismatic guy…I love that he’s talking about Slam Town and Slam-tonians. It’s super funny to hear that conversation, it’s actually fun and endearing to think that’s what the fans are talking about. I’m sure they’re talking about a million other things, but at one point Slam Town was in their thoughts, and I like that.”

On his performance in the show: “I was really excited to be there and participate in the challenges, and I thought I did really well on a lot of them. But part of the strategy of Survivor is sometimes downplaying your strengths, which is all part of your overall strategic arc in the game.”