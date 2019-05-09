Johnny Impact Addresses Wrestlers Publicly Airing Their Grievances, Thinks a Lot of It Is Based on Wrestlers’ Own Shortcomings

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Johnny Impact for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WRestlingInc.com.

Johnny Impact on wrestlers publicly airing their grievances: “I think publicly airing grievances is not necessarily a bad thing, but a lot of times things that wrestlers complain about are based on their own shortcomings. Everyone wants to be champion or the main event of the biggest show of the year. If you don’t want that, then it might be time to find a new line of work.”

Impact on Rohit Raju on his disappointment in never main eventing Impact: “Every time that didn’t happen for me I was disappointed and complained about it. So, him airing that type of grievance on social media feels justified. That’s what he should want. But there are also a lot of wrestlers who might be a bit delusional as far as where their talent meets their dreams and it’s just something to keep in mind. As far as being upset that you’re not the main event of a PPV, hell yeah you should be fired up. You should be wanting that.”

Impact on how you can handle the situation: “You can complain about stuff publicly, or you can internalize that stuff and work harder. Working harder is what’s gonna get you closer to that dream faster than complaining about it publicly.”

Impact on how at one point you get sick of sugar-coating things: “At some point in the career of a pro wrestler, you get sick of sugar-coating things. I started telling the truth to Brian, to the fans, to everybody. But I don’t think that’s what cost me. As much as it pains me to say: Brian Cage is one of the best in the business and is almost as good as I am. Rebellion was his night and I can’t take that away from him. But I don’t think it was because of my attitude. I’m not changing my attitude and I’m gonna be emphatically myself from this point forward.”

Impact on his main focus now: “My main focus is wrestling and film and entertainment stuff. And really by No. 1 focus is Taya. I had a really great experience on Survivor and don’t regret anything. But it was really hard for me to take that time off and I don’t know if I’ll have a break in my schedule that would allow me to go back to the island.”