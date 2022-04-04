Johnny Knoxville Gets Help from Jackass Crew, Giant Mousetrap to Beat Sami Zayn At WrestleMania 38 (Clips)

Sami Zayn asked for the wrong stipulation in Anything Goes, as Johnny Knoxville got plenty of help and shenanigans to beat Zayn at WrestleMania 38. Knoxville defeated Zayn in the match on night two of the show, thanks to help from the Jackass crew and a variety of props.

The end of the match came when the crew dragged a giant mousetrap in the ring. Knoxville hit Zayn with a taser and he landed on the mousetrap, which Knoxville closed on him to hold him for the pin. You can see clips from the match below.

