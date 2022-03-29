Johnny Knoxville Is Grateful That Wrestling Fans Have Accepted Him

– Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston ahead of WrestleMania 38, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville discussed his upcoming Anything Goes Match with Sami Zayn scheduled for later this weekend. Below are some highlights.

Knoxville on people telling him how much they hate Sami Zayn: “I went to a Los Angeles Lakers game the other night, right? And walking alone, and I see seven cops standing there. And they’re like, ‘Hey Knoxville, loved you at the Royal Rumble. F–k Sami Zayn!’ I’m not lying, at least five or six different people that night said ‘F*** Sami Zayn,’ unprompted to me. Of course, after they said it, I’d get them to say it again, but it was just out of the blue. He just brings out the worst in everybody.”

Johnny Knoxville on how wrestling fans have accepted him: “I heard that the wrestling fans don’t react to all the celebrities and I’m just so grateful that they have accepted me. Maybe it has something to do with what I do for a living, as far as the stunts in Jackass are concerned. So, hopefully, there’s a legitimacy there with me being in the ring. But I don’t know. Hopefully, they know I’m committed to this and taking it very seriously; training a lot and talking s–t about Sami Zayn whenever I can. It’s grown to be my favorite pastime. Have you ever met him?”