Johnny Knoxville Has No Desire to Bury the Hatchet With Sami Zayn

Johnny Knoxville has made it clear that he’s not interested in working things out with Sami Zayn after their WWE feud. As noted earlier, Knoxville was on WWE’s The Bump today and proceeded to try and blend an action figure of Zayn. Before that moment, Knoxville had been asked about Zayn, whose birthday is today, and whether he’d be willing to bury the hatchet with his old WrestleMania rival.

“Bury the hatchet?” Knoxville asked. “The only hatchet I would bury is in his back.”

The Jackass star was later asked about whether he would ever team with Zayn and said, “I don’t know. That would be an extraordinary event. Never say never but god I never want to be on the same side as Sami.” The blender moment followed shortly after.