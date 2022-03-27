wrestling / News
Johnny Knoxville Planning Something Special For Sami Zayn At Wrestlemania
In an interview with Metro, Johnny Knoxville spoke about his match with Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania and said he was planning something special for the event. Here are highlights:
On his plans for Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania: “If you want to get a hold of Sami, you can call him at 407-574-1532. If you need him to clean your house or maybe give you a pedicure, he’s going to need a lot of odd jobs after WrestleMania because I’m gonna retire him… I’m training a bunch and I can’t wait to punch Sami Zayn in that stupid face. I go to sleep thinking about it, I dream about it, I wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing I think about. He’s gonna pay at WrestleMania.”
On doing more for WWE: ‘I would love to come back and do something more in the future! It’s been a dream come true working with the WWE. It’s been so much fun, I didn’t realize I would become so completely obsessed with it like I have, it’s so fun!”
On surprises for the show: “Oh, I got a few special things planned. I don’t wanna give it away. But they said “anything goes” – that’s my specialty!”
