wrestling / News
Johnny Knoxville Praises Logan Paul, Says He’s A Legit Pro Wrestler
April 28, 2024 | Posted by
Logan Paul made his WWE debut at Wrestlemania 38, teaming with the Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, he wasn’t the only celebrity who wrestled at the event. Johnny Knoxville was also on the show, defeating Sami Zayn. In an interview with Howie Mandel Does Stuff (via Fightful), Knoxville showed respect to Paul and said that he’s ‘legit’ as a pro wrestler.
He said: “I’ve seen him at WWE events. He’s incredibly athletic. I was surprised. I didn’t know much about him. He’s very athletic and a legit pro wrestler.“
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Draft Night 1 on SmackDown, Why There Were So Few Roster Changes
- Jim Ross Thinks Randy Orton’s WWE Backlash 2004 Match Put Him On The Map
- More 2024 WWE Draft Picks Continue Following SmackDown, Updated Draft List
- New QR Code on WWE SmackDown Reveals Survey & Uncle Howdy Teases