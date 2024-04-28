Johnny Knoxville Praises Logan Paul, Says He’s A Legit Pro Wrestler

Logan Paul made his WWE debut at Wrestlemania 38, teaming with the Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, he wasn’t the only celebrity who wrestled at the event. Johnny Knoxville was also on the show, defeating Sami Zayn. In an interview with Howie Mandel Does Stuff (via Fightful), Knoxville showed respect to Paul and said that he’s ‘legit’ as a pro wrestler.

He said: “I’ve seen him at WWE events. He’s incredibly athletic. I was surprised. I didn’t know much about him. He’s very athletic and a legit pro wrestler.“