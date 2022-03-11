wrestling / News
Johnny Knoxville Pranks Sami Zayn, Shares His Phone Number With Los Angeles
Johnny Knoxville continued his war with Sami Zayn by sharing his phone number with much of the Los Angeles area. Zayn and Knoxville are set to compete in a match at WrestleMania 38, and Zayn got Knoxville’s number recently and began sending a host of mocking texts his way.
Johnny Knoxville talks a big game when the cameras are on, but not so much when he’s actually confronted.
Don’t believe me? I’ve got receipts.
THREAD: https://t.co/5EwYPQrV86
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 11, 2022
JOHNNY KNOXVILLE HAS A SAMI ZAYN LOOKALIKE FOR A BUTLER THAT HE PAYS TO HUMILIATE BUT I’M THE STALKER!? HAHHA OKAY pic.twitter.com/rYUMzaQj6B
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 11, 2022
Zayn probably should have known better than to try and prank a Jackass star though, as Knoxville got his revenge when, as TMZ reports, Knoxville retaliated by putting Zayn’s phone number on a plane banner and flew it over Los Angeles. Zayn then proceeded to share screenshots of his phone being besieged by phone calls and texts, as you can see below:
What is happening?!?! pic.twitter.com/GV0qdo7rTd
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 11, 2022
SERIOUSLY WTF?!?! pic.twitter.com/kD6sxqAFX3
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 11, 2022