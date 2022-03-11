wrestling / News

Johnny Knoxville Pranks Sami Zayn, Shares His Phone Number With Los Angeles

March 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Knoxville WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

Johnny Knoxville continued his war with Sami Zayn by sharing his phone number with much of the Los Angeles area. Zayn and Knoxville are set to compete in a match at WrestleMania 38, and Zayn got Knoxville’s number recently and began sending a host of mocking texts his way.

Zayn probably should have known better than to try and prank a Jackass star though, as Knoxville got his revenge when, as TMZ reports, Knoxville retaliated by putting Zayn’s phone number on a plane banner and flew it over Los Angeles. Zayn then proceeded to share screenshots of his phone being besieged by phone calls and texts, as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading