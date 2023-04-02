Johnny Knoxville Backstage at WrestleMania 39, Says Sami Zayn Is A Snake In The Grass

Johnny Knoxville is backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39 and spoke with Cathy Kelly about the Undisputed Tag Team Titles match between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and the Usos. Highlights of his comments are below.

“I can’t stand looking at Sami to this day, he’s a snake in the grass, he’s a wolf in creep’s clothing, the only hatchet I want to bury is in his back. He’s a good guy now, yeah, they thought Bernie Madoff was a good guy, too. And Kevin Owens, who I think is a good guy, is just going to get pulled down by Sami Zayn like he pulls down everyone else.”