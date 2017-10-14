Johnny Moss Discusses Joining the WWE as a Performance Center Coach, How Proud He Is of Finn Balor’s Success, and How He Got Into Wrestling

– The Times and Star recently interviewed newly hired WWE Performance Center coach Johnny Moss. Below are some highlights.

Moss on training the next generation of Superstars: “For me, that’s the biggest compliment they can pay me. The fact that WWE puts enough trust in me to teach their next generation is the ultimate pat on the back. If I can help someone break into the business and maybe even one day headline WrestleMania, that will be a dream come true for me.”

His thoughts on Finn Balor and his success: “It’s fantastic to see him doing so well; I always knew how incredibly talented he was and I’m proud to see what he has gone on to achieve.”

Moss on how he got into wrestling: “From the day of seeing that show in Whitehaven when I was eight, wrestling is all I’ve ever wanted to do. Not long after, they started showing WWF, as it was then known, on Sky TV when I was around 11 and I was totally hooked. I collected all the videos and magazines; I was absolutely obsessed, and still am. I thought to myself: ‘I’ll do that one day.'”