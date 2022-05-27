Johnny PROGRESS Set For Super Strong Style 16, Full Competitors List

The former John Morrison will be Johnny PROGRESS, as he is the last competitor named for PROGRESS’ Super Strong Style 16. PROGRESS announced on Friday that Johnny6 PROGRESS will make his debut for the promotion in the tournament, which takes place from June 3rd to the 5th in Camden, North London.

The winner of the tournament will see the crowning of a new PROGRESS World Champion after the title was stripped from Jonathan Gresham earlier this month. The tournament brackets will be announced over the course of this weekend.

The full fild of competitors is:

* Aramis

* Big Damo

* Callum Newman

* Charles Crowley

* Charlie Dempsey

* Chris Ridgeway

* Dean Allmark

* Gene Munny

* Jack Evans

* Johnny PROGRESS

* Kid Lykos

* Maggot

* Malik

* Rickey Shane Page

* Robbie X

* Warren Banks