Johnny Swinger Signs Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

– Johnny Swinger is returning to Impact Wrestling for a multi-year run. Swinger confirmed to Wrestling Epicenter that he has signed a two-year deal with Impact and will star with the company at next week’s TV tapings in Las Vegas. Promos for Swinger’s return began airing on last night’s Impact.

Swinger told the site that he is excited for the opportunity. He had a previous run in TNA that ran from 2002 through 2004.