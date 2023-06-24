Johnny TV Returns to AEW on Rampage, Joins Forces With QTV

John Hennigan returned to AEW on this week’s Rampage as Johnny TV, joining forces with QT Marshall and his group. Hennigan made his return to AEW at Friday’s show, coming down to the ring to attack Billy Gunn during a segment where QTV was confronting Gunn and The Acclaimed. The group beat the babyfaces down and Hennigan — referred to as Johnny TV by the commentators — celebrated with the group.

Hennigan’s last appearance in AEW was in June of last year, when he faced Miro in a losing effort. Hennigan has reportedly signed a deal with AEW and will be there going forward.