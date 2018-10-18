Join 411’s Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Johnny Impact’s Championship Address : New champion Johnny Impact makes his way to the ring. Impact says that wrestling is a crazy business as we all saw at BFG. It’s what got him into wrestling, which wasn’t the cool thing, but he loved it. He begged his dad to take him to shows, was into break dancing, parkour, but he’s always been that guy who finds something he loves and goes for it. People told him making a movie with his own money, but now his movie is on Netflix, and he’s even proud it’s in the dollar bin in Dollar General. Every fan dreams of being world champion, he’s always been close, had the looks, but came up short. He heard it so many time she almost believed it. But now he’s finally a champion. Everything is worth it and the business is what we make it. He‘s the guy now, and will defend against anyone he feels deserves a shot. Fenix now arrives. He congratulates Impact, and he wants an opportunity for a title shot next week. Impact says he can’t say no now. He agrees, and they are friends, but next week they both what they have to bring it. He agrees to tear the place down next week and remain friends.

It's official – NEXT WEEK as IMPACT moves to its new 10/9c timeslot on @PopTV we have a blockbuster main event in store! @TheRealMorrison vs. @ReyFenixMx for the IMPACT World Championship! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/vvomyYHbO5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 19, 2018

– Tommy Dreamer is interviewed and says Moose could be a great NFL player to wrestler, but he takes shortcuts. He plans to beat his ass and give him a concussion.