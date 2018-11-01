Join 411’s Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– You can check out my top 36 matches of SEPTEMBER list at this link.

– Csonka’s Impact Bound for Glory 2018 Takeaways.

– Csonka: 8 Female Talents I Want in Impact Wrestling.

– Csonka: 8 Male Talents I Want in Impact Wrestling.

Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack : No fucking around tonight, right to the ring with a match that looks tremendously fun on paper. These two are friends, but Mack wanted his singles debut to be against Swann. They lock up and work into some lucha passes and run into each other due to the small ring and then work into a stand off. Mack hits a big shoulder tackle and follows with chops. Mack then grounds the action and hits blockbuster for 2. They trade strikes, with Mack maintaining control with a running suplex and covering for 2. Swann fires back with chops, but Mack cuts him off and drops him with some of his own chops. Swann now counters back with a sunset flip for 2. Mack cuts him off with a spin kick, puts him in the tree of WHOA and hits the coast-to-coast dropkick. Mack then follows with a plancha to the floor. Back in and Mack hits a pop up flatliner for a good near fall. Mack now lays in strikes, lighting Swann up. Swann fights off the Samoan drop and lays in kicks, leg drop and second rope 450 for 2. Swann fires up and hits an enziguri, but Mack follows with running forearms and kicks. The cannonball connects and the standing moonsault gets 2. Swann fights off the stunner, but Mack gets it on the second try for a great near fall. Mack misses the frog splash; Swann follows with strikes and the lethal injection for 1. Swann hits the Phoenix splash and finally wins. Rich Swann defeated Willie Mack @ 9:50 via pin

– Sami & oVe talk about beating Cage at BFG, and Sami wants his X-Division title. Cage is apparently showing up at Rockstar Pro and they will kick his ass.

Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju & Raj Singh) vs. Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights : Raj Singh is Gama’s son. Rahu to start, he hits a clothesline and lays the boots to his opponent. Singh tags in and they work double teams. Singh makes the other scrub tag in and he kicks his ass. Raju back in and double teams follow. Raju follows with a suplex and pulls up his opponent. Singh in and they lay the boots to scrub 2. The knee strike/Samoan drop combo finishes it. Desi Hit Squad defeated Johnny & Jimmy Boots & Tights @ 3:25 via pin

– The OGz talk about taking out Konnan’s boys, Fenix & Pentagon. Kig says Konnan has been leeching off of guys for years. Homicide says he “got this bootleg Skelator” tonight.

– Konnan & LAX drink at the bar. They rundown Sydal & Page. Santana isn’t upset about the OGz attacking Pentagon & Fenix. Konnan says they can handle themselves and that they have to take care of their business tonight.

– We get a good video package for next week’s Moose vs. Eddie Edwards match.

– We now go to footage from Rockstar Pro and oVe calling out Cage to appear. An imposter Cage arrives complete with fake belt. Sami bag tags fake Cage and oVe hit him with the all seeing eye and Sami pins him while Jake counts. Sami claims to be the new champion.

– Eli Drake finds Joe Park in a janitor’s closet that was labeled as a law office. Drake makes fun of him and questions if he’s still a lawyer. Drake says he’s suing Impact Wrestling, and Park says they should make it a class action lawsuit and they could even own Impact when it’s all done. Drake walks off.

– The Desi Hit Squad are all happy and Scarlett arrives out of nowhere. Gama backs them off and hits on Scarlett, singing to her. Raju reminds her that Gama is 65, married and is happy. Scarlett asks about the Kama Sutra and leaves as they are all smitten with her.

Knockouts Title Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya : This is a rematch of their very good Bound for Glory match. Things get chippy right away, they work into some back and forth with Taya hitting the double knees. She follows with kicks and Tessa powders to the floor. Taya follows but Tessa cuts her off and slams her to the floor. Tessa then follows with a suicide dive. Back in and she covers for 2. Post break, and Tessa is in control, grounding the action, and bending Taya in ways most people can’t bend. Taya powers out and hits a running cross body for 2. Tessa cuts her off with a dropkick and then the running kick in the ropes for 2. Tessa follows with a slam, heads up top and has to roll through allowing Taya to lay in strikes. She follows with kicks and then a basement dropkick. Tessa avoids the charge but Taya hits the spear for 2. Taya lays in chops, and the German follows for 2. Tessa now hits a desperation cutter and misses a charge and Taya hits the curb stomp. Taya heads up top, and the moonsault connects for 2. Tessa powders, Taya heads up top and hits the high cross to the floor. Back in and Tessa shoves the ref into Taya and then punches him for the DQ. Taya defeated Champion Tessa Blanchard @ 13:50 via DQ

– We get a video package for next week’s Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross match.

– We get a Jordynne Grace video package.

– We get a flashback to 2013, with Gail Kim vs. Candice LeRae.

– Pentagon & Fenix promise to show the OGz that they are for real.

– Cage says Sami talks a lot of shit for a guy ducking him. Next week he’ll show up at Rockstar Pro and give Sami the real Cage experience.