Join 411’s Impact Wrestling Coverage

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

Madison Rayne Talks : The sound is a bit “tin can like” in the Canadian venue. Rayne talks about her comeback, which wasn’t supposed to be an in ring return. But she beat Tessa and Taya, and now has a chance to beat Su Yung and become a 6-time knockouts champion. She admits that Yung spooked her last week. Maybe she should be afraid as Yung has taken out Rosemary and Allie. But she tells her daughter not to be afraid of monsters, so she won’t run from one either. At Slammiversary, Yung won’t be getting the stay home mom, she’ll be getting the 5-time knockouts champion. Tessa interrupts, and laughs at Rayne. She says Rayne is a joke, and shouldn’t be competing for the title, but instead should be competing for a mother award. It’s not 2011 anymore, and she’s not the best, Tessa is. Tessa doesn’t care about Rayne making moments, and reminds Rayne that she’s a third generation wrestler and the diamond of the business. Rayne says they all know who she is since Tessa tell them all the time. Rayne says Tessa forgets that Rayne beat her at Under Pressure. Rayne is glad to remind her of that. We hear Yung laughing over the house mic, and Tessa lays out Rayne.

Rich Swann vs. Trevor Lee : Swann is making his Impact TV debut after working Zero Fear. They play to the crowd as the crowd is into Swann. Swann plays mind games with Lee, picks up the pace and hits a dropkick. Lee to the floor and Swann teases a dive. Post break, and Swann is in control, laying in chops. He follows with kicks and Lee hot shots him off the ropes. He follows with rights, and then chokes out Swann. Lee shoots him to the corner and poses before covering for 2. Swann fires back, but Lee cuts him off with a backdrop. He grounds things, hitting knee drops, and again chokes out Swann in the corner. Swann fires back with rights, and gets a roll up for 2. Lee cuts him off with a clothesline, covering for 2. Lee hits a gut wrench suplex, but Swann picks up the pace and hits a head scissors. Wan then hits a corkscrew dive to the floor. Back in and kicks follow and then a splash gets 2. Swann heads up top and jumps over Lee, and Lee hits the running double stomp for 2. Swann counters the suplex, lays in strikes and Lee cuts him off but Swan counters into a RANA and reverse RANA. The Phoenix splash connects for the win. Rich Swann defeated Trevor Lee @ 12:40 via pin

To PCW Ultra For Sami & oVe Attacking Pentagon : Sami & oVe attacked Pentagon in a steel cage and beat him down. After the attack, Sami unties the mask and rips it off and poses with it.

– We get a GWN flashback to the 2005 KOTM match, with Abyss, Monty Brown, Raven, & Sean Waltman, AJ. This is where raven finally won the NWA Title.

– Katrina meets with Grado and informs him she’ll be having a match next week. Grado is shocked to find out she’s a wrestler.

Desi Hit Squad (Singh & Raju) w/Gama Singh vs. DJZ & Andrew Everett : Everett & Raju start us off. They work some back and forth, Everett takes control and hits a dropkick. DJZ tags in and double teams on Raju follow for 2. Raju fires back wit rights, tags in Singh and he accidentally hits Raju. The hit Squad is a mess as they keep taking each other out, allowing DJZ to take control back. They catch a DJZ dive and toss him into Everett. The Hit Squad finally gets things together and takes the heat on DJZ back in the ring. Singh grounds the action, but DJZ fights them both off and dumps them to the floor. Everett hits a springboard dive and wipes them out. The crowd loves Z&E. Back in and Everett hits a kick and springboard spin kick for 2 as Raju makes the save. Z&E work over Singh, but Raju again makes the save. They cut off Everett and the knee strike sky high combo gets 2. Raju gets dumped and Z&E connect with tandem offense, Everett hits the moonsault as Gama takes the ref. That allows Singh to get the win with a roll up. Desi Hit Squad defeated. DJZ & Andrew Everett @ 6:40 via pin [**½]

– Pentagon issues a challenge to Sami for a Luchas de Apuestas (mask vs. hair) match at Slammiversary. Nice.

– We get a special video on Moose’s journey through life, growing up in a rough neighborhood, getting into sports, and getting to professional wrestling. It was a nice profile package as they try to get him over as the babyface challenger at Slammiversary.