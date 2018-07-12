Join 411’s Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

King, Hernandez, & Homicide Open The Show : It was revealed last week that Long was behind the hit on Konnan, Santana & Ortiz sided with Konnan, while Hernandez & Homicide returned, sided with King, and beat down Konnan, Santana, & Ortiz. King, Hernandez, & Homicide are going by “The OGz,” and have their own theme music now. Hernandez & Homicide hit the ring and do a Road Warriors style squash, winning in under a minute. The OGz (Homicide & Hernandez) defeated Dead Meat @ 0:45 via pin [NR]

– King thanks Konnan for what he’s done, but says his time is over. He stayed two steps ahead of Konnan at all times, which is why he brought in Hernandez & Homicide to get revenge since Konnan replaced them with some young boys. King says that they will take out Konnan and the young boys at Slammiversary, in a 5150 street fight, and they don’t care about the titles… yet.

– Shotzi Blackheart is interviewed; she’s facing Allie tonight.

– We get an oVe video promo, hyping tonight’s main event against Pentagon, Fenix, & Rich Swann.

Allie vs. Shotzi Blackheart : They lock up, Allie gets a takedown and they then work back and forth. Allie fires up and hits a sliding cross body, but Blackheart takes her down and grounds the action. The backslide follows for 2. Allie now gets a roll up for 2. She follows with chops, but Allie hits rights and a sliding D. She then misses the corner dropkick, and Blackheart hits a cannonball for 2. Blackheart grounds things again, and then follows with knees and kicks. The cover gets 2. Allie battles back with rights, but Blackheart cuts her off. She lays in rights, heads up top and misses the missile dropkick. Allie now lays in rights, hits clotheslines, and a Russian leg sweep. The corner dropkick and German follows for 2. Blackheart fights back and hits an Edge-acution. She heads up top again, has to drop down and roll through, allowing Allie to hit the code breaker for the win. Allie defeated Shotzi Blackheart @ 5:50 via pin

– Post match, Tessa attacks Allie and lays her out with the hammerlock DDT to stand tall.

– Grado, Katarina, & Joe Hendry meet with Eli Drake. Drake wants to wrestle Katrina instead of Grado.

– Tessa says she laid out Allie because she got in her way and she wants the knockouts title. Allie tries to do the right thing and that got her nowhere. She will teach Allie a lesson and that doing the right thing was the wrong thing.

– We get a video package hyping Edwards vs. Dreamer at Slammiversary.

– We get a video package for Scarlett Bordeaux, coming soon.

– Aries comments on Slammiversary, discussing Moose’s big training for their match. Moose can try to stay focused all he wants, and comments on DeAngelo Williams coming to Impact to update us on Moose. Aries can’t wait, and will make DeAngelo Williams feel welcomed.

– We get a GWN throwback to Kim vs. Terrell from Slammiversary 2011.