Join 411’s Impact Wrestling Coverage

Austin Aries Talks : Aries arrives and puts over Slammiversary, and the roster for kicking ass. But while they all stepped up their game, he and Moose delivered in the main event, because that’s what he does. While Moose had the size advantage and fought hard, Aries still win and kept his championship. So what does that mean? Aries says no one is better than he is in the industry. Many claim to be the best (and takes a short at WWE for scripting) you aren’t the best, but when you are Aries collecting titles all over the world, that makes you the best. He doesn’t care who you are, what company you work for, or what channel you’re on, he has an open invitation here. Eddie Edwards arrives and attacks Aries with a kendo stick and lays him out with future shock. He then poses with the title.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Petey Williams : They lockup and work into some counters, Ishimori lays in rights and Petey hits a head scissors. The dropkick follows, but Ishimori gets a roll up for 2. Petey hits a code breaker, put Ishimori in the tree of WHOA, and gives us a little Oh Canada nut stomp. Ishimori picks up the pace, hits the seated senton and follows with a cravat. Petey fires back, but Ishimori cuts him off and grounds the action. Petey fights to his feet, but Ishimori grounds things once again. Petey makes the ropes and lays in elbows. He follows with kicks and hits an enziguri and German and Russian leg sweep for 2. The flatliner follows, Petey looks for the destroyer, but Ishimori cuts him off and hits a back handspring kick; Ishimori covers for 2. Ishimori hits John Wooooooo and the double knees. Ishimori up top and Petey avoids the 450, but Ishimori hits the double knee gut buster and that gets 2. Petey hits the powerbomb, but Ishimori counters the sharpshooter into cradle for 2. Bloody cross finishes it. Taiji Ishimori defeated Petey Williams @ 7:25 via pin

– They shake hands post match. Desi Hit Squad hits the ring and attacks them both. They run wild and lay both out.

– Alicia interviews Anthony Carelli (Santino). He introduces one of his students and Aries arrives. Aries isn’t pleased that he’s here, and tells them to leave. Carelli says he was a fan, but not anymore. Aries challenges him to a fight, but Carelli has to decline, so Aries says he’ll face his student tonight. Carelli is glad his student paid for his training in advance.