Join 411’s Impact Wrestling Coverage

– Things start off with LAX & The OGz brawling backstage, just simply brawling, no promo, no entrance music, just catching them mid-brawl, which I love. Security arrives and Hernandez border tosses some poor motherfucker into a wall.

Taiji Ishimori & Petey Williams vs. Desi Hit Squad (Raju & Singh) : Singh & Ishimori start things off, Ishimori immediately takes control and hits the seated senton. Petey tags in and hits the code breaker and Russian leg sweep. Petey takes out Raju and continues to work over Singh. Singh manages to trip him up, allowing Singh to take control and cover for 2. The Squad work quick tags, isolating Petey, and that leads to Roju hitting rolling suplexes and covering for 2. Petey fires up, and runs them together, and Ishimori flies in with the missile dropkick. The charging knees follow and then the back handspring kick gets 2. Raju fires back with strikes and a standing double stomp for 2. Petey back in and powerbombs Raju as it breaks down. Ishimori fights off the Squad ad hits the lung blower. The dropkick follows and Petey hits a destroyer and Ishimori hits bloody cross for the win. Taiji Ishimori & Petey Williams defeated Desi Hit Squad @ 6:30 via pin

Pentagon promises to fuck up Matt Sydal’s life later tonight.

– Allie & Kiera Hogan are interviewed. Allie has promised to end Yung’s run in Impact and wants a match next week. Allie will face her in a non-title match and Kiera will have her back, and Allie says Yung’s time is up.

– We get a video package on the transformation of Eddie Edwards.

– Austin Aries is interviewed. Aries says Eddie is crazy and he wonders what happened to the Eddie he’s known for 10-years. Tonight, Eddie is unpredictable and that has Aries a bit worried. But Aries guarantees to come out on top in their match.

– Grado argues with Joe Hendry & Katarina. Hendry & Katarina defend themselves and then say Hendry will beat Drake again last week. They all make nice and are friends again.

Tessa Blanchard vs. Alisha Edwards : They lock up and Tessa immediately overpowers Edwards. Edwards lays in strikes, but Tessa cuts her off and hits a press slam. Tessa follows with clubbing strikes, and then lays the boots to Edwards. Edwards fires back, but Tessa quickly cuts her off and tosses her across the ring, covering for 2. The suplex follows and Tessa again covers for 2. Clotheslines follow, but Edwards gets a crucifix for 2. Tessa lays her out and lays in vicious forearms. Tessa connects with a dropkick for 2. Tessa follows with knee strikes, but misses a running elbow, allowing Edwards to hit a flatliner for the double down. They make it to the feet, trade strikes and Edwards hits running forearms and a bulldog for 2. Edwards now follows with a tornado DDT and that gets 2. Tessa cuts off the code breaker into a spinebuster and finishes with the hammerlock DDT. Tessa Blanchard defeated Alisha Edwards @ 6:17 via pin

– Post match, Tessa says he made an example out of her opponent. Allie may have everyone fooled, but not her. She knows Allie only cares about herself and getting the knockouts title. Next week, if Allie goes after Yung, she’ll come after her.