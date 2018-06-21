Join 411’s Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We get highlights from last week’s show.

– We get an in memory of Vader graphic.

Tag Team Title Match: Champions Z&E (DJZ & Everett) vs. LAX (Santana & Ortiz) : King is out with LAX. LAX attacks during the entrance and we start off with a big brawl on the floor. Back in and Everett hits a Fosbury flop and DJZ follows with a high cross to the floor. They work back in and the champions take control, working over Santana and working a Muta lock, but Santana escapes. Ortiz in for the distraction, allowing Santana to fire back and tag in Ortiz and LAX follows with double teams, and have taken control as Ortiz works the heat. LAX works quick tags, keeping control and working more double teams. They have Everett isolated, and knock DJZ to the floor. Everett hits a desperation dropkick and DJZ tags in and hits a high cross. He runs wild on LAX, but LAX fights off the ZDT and Everett in as it breaks down with the champions picking up a near fall. Post break, and LAZ makes the comeback, working double teams and laying out DJZ, and the cover gets 2. Everett blind tags in as DJZ hits a tornado DDT and thee champions put together a fun series of offense, including shooting stars and moonsaults for a near fall. DJZ pulled to the floor and superkicked, Everett up top and misses the red arrow. The street sweeper finishes it. LAX defeated Champions Z&E @ 15:01 via pin

– Jimmy Jacobs cuts a promo on Cage’s path of destruction, but they put an end to that last week. He proved that Cage was beatable, and that his monster was the best.

– We get a video package on KM & Fallah Bahh and their break up last week.

– KM says he tried to take Bahh under his wing, tried to make him better, and when he’s here, ratings go up. They should name the company KMpact Wrestling. This is all about him and Bahh ruined it. He calls out Bahh for a match. Bahh hands KM a note. KM reads it, it says, “KM, you say you friend, Bahh. You act bully, Bahh. You need to grow up, Bahh. You fight stand by wrestler Bahh, yes or No No No?” He’ll face Scott Steiner next

KM vs. Scott Steiner : KM attacks at the bell, but Steiner cuts him off with an overhead belly to belly. KM powders. They brawl on the floor and Steiner maintains control and takes it back in. Steiner hits a throw, and then lays in chops. The belly to belly follows for 2. KM cuts him off, heads up top and gets cut off. Steiner hits the draping flatliner and the recliner finishes KM. Scott Steiner defeated KM @ 2:41 via submission [NR]

– We now head to highlights from the Slammiversary press conference in Toronto. It’s all hype for Aries vs. Moose, which is main eventing the PPV.

– Commentary now talks about crazy Eddie Edwards. We get footage of Edwards going home to see Alisha, but he’s locked out of the house. She won’t open the door or answer his calls. SO he breaks down the door and searches the house for her. The house is emptied out and Edwards frantically searches for her. He looks in a mirror and sees Sami and had flashbacks to Alisha yelling at him for his actions. That boy ain’t right. He destroys the mirror and yells “you did this Tommy.”

– We get an oVe video package, and Sami says he’s sick of people getting into his business. Tonight they will teach Pentagon & Fantasma a message and make an example of Pentagon.

Madison Rayne vs. Taya Valkyrie : Taya a gets an early takedown, but Rayne hits an arm drag and fights back as Su Yung watches on. Taya cuts off Rayne, lays the boots to her and chokes her out in the ropes. She then tosses Rayne across the ring, and follows with a back breaker and slam for 2. It’s all Taya here as she takes Rayne up top, but Rayne hits a tornado DDT for the double down. Rayne now fires up, and hits a cutter for 2. Taya cuts off a head scissors and hits a back breaker. Taya hits a running ass attack and corner knees, covering for 2. Rayne gets a roll up for 2. Taya cuts her off and hits a curb stomp for 2. Rayne hits an enziguri and cross Rhodes for the win. Madison Rayne defeated Taya Valkyrie @ 5:30 via pin

– Rayne says it’s great to be back. She didn’t come back to wrestle, but things changed and she wants to capitalize on this. She says management said if she won tonight, she’d get a chance to make a moment. She’s challenging Su Yung for the title at Slammiversary and plans to become a 6-time knockouts champion. We hear Yung mysteriously laughing and Rayne bails, looking around for the champion.

– At the LAX clubhouse, the crew celebrates by drinking. King takes selfies and everyone is happy. Konnan returns and gives hugs, and says he and King need to talk. They talk and Konnan says a lot of things don’t make sense to him and wants to know who took him out, King says Homicide is in Brooklyn and King says he will have him call Konnan. Konnan says everyone is a suspect. King says if Konnan has some info, just tell him. Konnan says King is too ambitious and he better not find out he was involved with this. King says they have the titles back and money is good, Konnan says to celebrate because he has to run. Konnan does not trust this man.

– We get an interview from mystery attacker, Killer Kross. He says fear has been something to be embarrassed by; he has a lot to show them, and says there is only mayhem. He will turn this industry upside down, because he is the new beginning.

