Join 411’s Live AEW All Out Coverage

Good evening, folks! Another weekend, another high profile wrestling PPV. We had All In two weeks ago, then Bash in Berlin last week, and now we’re being treated to All Out as AEW looks to keep the momentum going. Tonight, we see Bryan Danielson make the first defense of his AEW World Title against Jack Perry, as well as the continuation of the Hangman Page-Swerve Strickland feud, which has reached new heights. It’s going to be a big ol’ night, for sure, so strap in, and let’s go!

Location: Chicago, IL

Venue: NOW Arena

Commentators: Excalibur, Daddy Magic (Zero Hour), Tony Schiavone, Taz & Nigel McGuinness



[ZERO HOUR]

The Acclaimed vs Iron Savages

Bowens and Bear start this out. Neckbreaker from Bowens and the Acclaimed goad Boulder in, with a hurracanrana and a dropkick to send him to the outside. We see MxM Collection watching from backstage, with their necks hilariously strained to the side to watch the monitor, WWE style. Caster tries to lift Boulder up but can’t, and Boulder lands on top of him. Bronson with a suicide dive to the outside while Boulder gets a moonsault on Caster for 2! Body slam by Bear, who goes up top, but misses a diving headbutt.

Bowens tags in, elbow strikes to both Savages. Thrust kick and the Fameasser connect, Caster goes for the Mic Drop but it’s intercepted and he again goes to lift Boulder, but once again can’t. Boulder catches both Acclaimed guys and drops them with a front slam. Avalanche forward electric chair drop from the Savages, but it’s not enough. The Acclaimed get stacked up in the corner, double canonball from the Savages together but the Acclaimed dodge! Caster gets Boulder up and hits the DVD, tag to Bowens, the Arrival connects, followed by the Mic Drop for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Time: 8:07

Rating: **1/2 – Iron Savages got a decent show here, but this felt marginally out of place on a PPV night.

Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, & Josh Woods)

Sammy and Nese grapple as the bell rings. Dropkick and a kip up from Sammy, Daivari tags in to take control. Knee to the face from Guevara, tag to Hologram. Nese back in, enziguri from Hologram, Woods in but a tijeras takes him down. Hologram hits the Trevor Lee flipping crossbody, and Josh Woods comes in with an anti-air knee strike. Backbreaker and lariat combo get a 2 for Woods. Body slam by Daivari, who starts jaw-jacking with Dustin on the apron.

Woods tries to lift Hologram up onto the ropes but they slip, so Woods shoves Hologram hard into the corner instead. Hurracanrana counter from Hologram allows him to make the tag to Rhodes. Drop to the knee uppercut and a powerslam connect for some vintage Rhodes. Canadian Destroyer! Sammy and Hologram are perched on the ropes for stereo moonsaults to the floor to take out all members of the Premier Athletes. Nese suplexes Hologram back into the arms of Woods, who plants him with a powerbomb. Olympic Slam/Neckbreaker combo on Dustin gets a 2. Dustin goes for the Cross Rhodes but gets distracted by Mark Sterling. Everyone gets taken out, until Rhodes is left with Woods and hits the Cross Rhodes. Hologram and Guevara bring Sterling into the ring, and Dustin gives him a Cross Rhodes too! Cutter from Sammy, Final Reckoning delivered to Woods for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Hologram

Time: 9:51

Rating: **1/2 – Fine action, and it seems like they’re trying to push Rhodes, Sammy & Hologram as a trio, so hopefully this leads to something rather than being a completely throwaway match.

Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn)

The Bang bang Gang triple team Reynolds until the Dark Order pull him out of harm’s way. Uppercut to Juice from Silver, Uno tags in, and the Dark Order all pose at the expense of Juice. Uno accidentally splashes his team mates in the corner, and Juice capitalizes with a canonball to all three. Austin tags in, sweeps the legs of Silver, jabs to Reynolds, looks for the Fameasser on Uno, but Uno delivers the Something Evil instead. Silver covers for 2. Colten in, dropkick to Reynolds, neckbreaker to Silver and a Full Nelson slam to Uno. Juice and Silver with a double clothesline, same deal with Uno and Austin. All six men are down.

Colten and Alex Reynolds launch off their partner’s backs, but again hit clotheslines to each other, knocking both men down. Jabs from Juice to Uno, DDT connects. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Bang Bang Gang

Time: 7:34

Rating: **3/4 – Another throwaway tag without rhyme or reason.

Tony Schiavone is on the stage to welcome…Skye Blue! She comes out on crutches and seems emotional to be back in the building where Tony Khan first gave her an opportunity for the Casino Battle Royal. Schiavone asks about her road to recovery, and she says that it’s a waiting game. And here comes Mariah May! May was going to come out for her championship celebration, but she doesn’t want to do that in Chicago. “Why do they call it the Windy City when nobody here has ever been blown before?” Tremendous. May kicks out the crutches from Blue and mounts her to deliver a series of right hands. She takes the crutches…but here comes Queen Aminata to run her off! Aminata checks on Blue as Mariah May hightails it backstage.

[Three-way Trios] Undisputed Kingdom vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions & The Beast Mortos

Taylor takes out Bennett as everyone decides who will start, and then focuses his attention on Andretti. Biel from Taylor, Andretti avoids it, enziguri in the corner, and Taylor tags out to Moriarty. Stereo dropkicks from the Martin brothers, Roddy in for a backbreaker on Moriarty for a 1 count. Mortos in to a good reaction, and he takes on all members of the UK. Press slam on Strong to take out Taven and Bennett, followed by a Samoan Drop. Enziguri from Dante, who springboards in to take out Mortos. Airplane Spin on Mortos, who tags out to Taven. Monkey flip by Dante, Taven comes right back with a nice suplex, grabbing the pants for leverage. Boston Bayonette connects on Dante for a 2 count. Shane Taylor in for a splash, and he headbutts Strong for good measure. Dante goes for another monkey flip on Moriarty, but opts for a diving bulldog instead. Darius gets the flatliner on Taylor, and Top Flight clean house.

German by Darius! Andretti goes for a dive but gets the legs taken out from under him. Taven hits the dive over the top rope instead. And now Mortos hits the tornillo through the ropes! Leila Grey says no to the takeoff, and then waves on Top Flight! They dive and take out everyone. In the ring, Darius gets a step up DDT on Taylor, running SSP connects from Andretti for 2. Mortos with a pop up headbutt! Andretti gets a satellite DDT on Mortos, spiking him. Taylor with the uranage, and now here comes Mortos with a huge spear to Andretti. Strong makes a blind tag, knee to Mortos, and Mortos drops Andretti in a powerbomb! Strong steals the cover, 1, 2, 3!

Winners: Undisputed Kingdom

Time: 10:55

Rating: *** – That was pretty fun, and I loved Strong completely stealing that win out of nowhere. Mortos has had a series of great showings on AEW TV as of late so we need to get him a decent win before too long.

[MAIN PPV]

MJF vs Daniel Garcia

Garcia attacks from behind during MJF’s entrance! Garcia’s head is taped up from the attack on Dynamite this past Wednesday, and MJF’s neck is taped up from receiving the Tiger Driver at All In two weeks ago. Garcia looks for a piledriver, but MJF backs him into the corner to break it. Dropkick from Garcia, but MJF comes back with a neckbreaker. Elbow to the back of the head, hammer throw into the corner, and MJF poses on the buckles. Garcia gets dropped across the ropes throat-first, followed up with a back suplex and a cravate hold. Cradle DDT from MJF just gets a 2 as MJF continues to target the head.

MJF looks for a brainbuster, but Garcia knees him in the head…and they topple over the top rope to spill to the floor. Garcia is in danger of getting counted out, but makes it back in the ring at 9. Both men to their feet, trading blows, until Danny takes MJF down. Twist & Shout from Garcia, and again…once more!Garcia looks for a piledriver again, but MJF escapes and back body drops him in response. Garcia goes for a hurracanrana, but MJF drops him with a powerbomb onto the knee! 1, 2, no. MJF bites the head of Garcia, hoping to re-bust him open. Elbow shots delivered, and sure enough Garcia is bleeding again. MJF gestures to the corner, looking to paralyze Garcia again. He sits Garcia on the top rope and heads up there with him, looking for the tombstone off the ropes! Garcia claps his boots together though and rakes the nose. Diving DDT from Garcia! Garcia’s face is a bloody mess as both men recover on the canvas.

Garcia positions MJF for a piledriver once more, but can’t hoist him up. Mule kick in the corner from MJF, and he follows up with the Panama Sunrise! 1, 2, NO! Garcia is firing himself up, ignoring the kicks of MJF. MJF spits in his face, and that’s enough to send Garcia into a frenzy. But a thumb to the eye cuts that off! Brainbuster called for, Garcia with an inside package for 2. Right hand by MJF takes both men down again. Rollups are traded, German on Garcia but Garcia rolls through and hits a German of his own, followed by a huge clothesline.

MJF drops Garcia and turns him into a Boston Crab, but Garcia manages to turn it into a LeBell Lock. MJF counters that into a crossface! Garcia manages to roll and lock in a Sharpshooter. MJF reaches for the ropes, but Garcia pulls him back to the center. MJF with the Salt of the Earth! MJF grapevines the arm, pulling back the second arm too. Garcia is pretzled but somehow manages to get a foot on the ropes to force the break. MJF positions himself for the Panama Sunrise again, but Garcia falls back flat on the mat…playing opossum! Jacknife, 1, 2, NO. HUGE slaps from Garcia, front chancery locked in….the arm is about to drop, but Garcia catches it, he wants to end this his own way. JUMPING piledriver!! 1, 2, NOOO!

Garcia tosses MJF into the corner, sits him on the top and heads up there with him. Piledriver off the top? MJF bites the ear to escape it. MJF pulls the ref in front of him, low blows Garcia while the ref isn’t looking, and gets the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: MJF

Time: 23:56

Rating: **** – This felt suitably heated and I was a big fan of it getting pretty technical towards the end with all those submission exchanges. Sick jumping piledriver added a great visual too. That finish just felt a little flat, even though it plays into the usual MJF playbook.

Post-match, MJF extends the hand to shake with Garcia. Garcia shakes his hand! MJF goes for another low blow, but Garcia grabs the leg and gives him one of his own! He drags MJF to the corner, gets him back up on the ropes, spits in his face and delivers the PILEDRIVER OFF THE MIDDLE ROPE!

[AEW World Tag Team Championship] The Young Bucks (c) vs Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

It’s Yuta and Nicholas to begin, body slam and a senton from Yuta gives us the first cover of the match for 2. Castagnoli in, escalara from Nicholas takes both BCC members down. Double shoulder block in return, and Matthew tags in. Wishbone split on Matthew as the BCC make quick tags to make use of the 5 count. They keep tagging in and out, delivering wishbone after wishbone, and then a double wishbone as Nicholas gets involved. Atomic drop and a Manhattan Drop continues the assault on Matthew, but he knocks Castagnoli off the apron, and the Bucks hit the 15%. Double stomp across the knees of Matthew on Yuta. Nicholas delivers a wishbone of his own to Yuta now, neckbreaker across the knee gets a 2.

Backbreaker to Yuta and a springboard leg drop from Nicholas, which gets the Bucks a 2. Wheelkick from Nicholas knocks Yuta down, and the Bucks double team him, or at least attempt to but Yuta takes them both on and creates an opening. Tag to Claudio! Uppercuts in opposite corners to both Bucks, and Claudio keeps the train coming. Double clothesline eventually takes the Young Bucks down. To the floor, Castagnoli hits a couple of uppercuts against the railings, rolls Matthew back in and hits a crossbody off the top for 2.

Castagnoli calls for the Swing. But Matthew kicks him away, superkick to the legs. Claudio reverses the positioning, and Yuta throws Nicholas into the outstretched Matthew across the ropes. Seatbelt from Yuta, 1, 2, no. Claudio gets sent over the railings into the crowd. Superkick to Yuta, but he delivers one of his own and a German to Matthew for 2. Cattle Mutilation locked in! But Nicholas comes in to break it up with a senton atomico. Pop-up from Claudio, Nicholas with a hurracanrana escape, they head to the apron and he hurracanranas him to the floor.

Wheelbarrow X-factor and Nicholas moonsaults to the outside to take out Claudio in a classic Bucks spot. Crucifix from Yuta, 1, 2, no. Claudio tags in, springboard uppercut to Matthew! He looks for the Giant Swing, but the Bucks roll through and hit the EVP Trigger! 1, 2, Yuta breaks it up. The Bucks pump up their sneakers, SUPERKICK PARTY. EVP Trigger again, but Claudio catches the knees and lifts them! The Bucks escape the lift, but Claudio with a double suplex to both men. Suicide dive from Yuta takes out Nicholas, and Castagnoli finally gets the Giant Swing on Matthew! 1, 2, NO.

Castagnoli tags in Yuta, but Yuta receives a superkick. He is stunned on the ropes as Matthew heads up, but Claudio comes in with a rising uppercut. Castagnoli superplexes Matthew OVER Yuta to the mat, and then tosses Yuta onto Matthew, but Matthew gets the knees up! Nicholas holds back Claudio as Matthew snatches a rollup! 1, 2, 3.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

Time: 15:45

Rating: ***1/2 – The Bucks were back on form here, although it was the BCC who looked more impressive with some innovative spots. Claudio is a master at building up to high spots; he works so well in this sort of environment.