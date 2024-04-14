Join 411’s Live AEW Battle of the Belts X Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello my friends! Lee Sanders back with you all for a special of AEW Battle of the Belts X coverage! This go-round it’s happening live which is a welcomed change of pace. I see a lot of the feedback you all provided on this weeks RAMPAGE. Couldn’t agree more with the overall consensus for that episode. At least we know Collision was pretty good tonight. Let’s hope that same energy goes the same for Battle of the Belts. Enough talking, let’s get into the action!

Location: Highland Heights, KY

Venue: Truist Arena

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Matt Menard

Lexi is backstage with HOOK and Shibata as Shibata promises he’ll have his back tonight against Shane Taylor.

MATCH 1: FTW CHAMPIONSHIP-Shane Taylor vs HOOK(c)

Hook just jabbing away at Taylor, the accomplished boxer. He tries to pick up Taylor twice but no mas. Taylor sent over the top rope after charging at Hook. Hook now on the outside ramming Taylor’s head onto the steel steps. Hook follows up with explosive knee strikes to the face. Taylor is tossed back in the ring as Taylor catches him with a couple of punches to the face and midsection. Taylor with an explosive chop to the chest. That chop sounded like a gunshot as Taylor follows up with another one! A gut shot to the chest follows as Hook comes back with chops of his own. Hook trying to deliver another suplex but Taylor is too big for him. Taylor with a headbutt to ground Hook. Followed by another chop and hangs him across the top rope. We are back from our first set of commercials as Taylor hits a leg drops that almost beheads Hook on the side apron! The title is in big time jeopardy as Taylor continues with his clubbing-body strikes! More body blows follow as the ref may have to step in here if Hook cannot defend himself. Taylor demands a hook quits or else he’ll be sent back to his father on a body bag! Taylor misses a strike as Hook tries for a back suplex. Another no-go as Hook lights him up with strikes and a clothesline, followed by a suplex!! Hook follows up with a t-bone suplex as Taylor kicks out at two. Taylor chokeslams him and connects with a body splash from the middle rope for a near fall. Taylor misses a few strikes as Hook applies REDRUM. Taylor hits the ropes as Hook continues to hold on. Taylor finally drops to the canvas to briefly release the hold. Taylor slaps it back on as Taylor taps out!!

Winner:HOOK (13 minutes)

Rating:***

Now that was good, that was damn good.

Lexi is backstage with Rocky Romero as she wants to know what’s going on with Best Friends. Romero isn’t sure as he can’t really focus on them as he faces Roderick Strong tonight. Kyle O’Reilly approaches to wish him luck as we head into another set of commercials.

MATCH 2: AEW INTERNATIONAL Eliminator-Roderick Strong(c) vs Rocky Romero (if Rocky wins, he gets a title shot for Strong’s International title).

We begin with a lockup as Strong applies a side headlock. Strong is maintaining dominance as soon Romero reverses with an abdominal stretch. Nice series of wrist holds, chops, and reversals follows. Romero with a nice leg scissors takedown. Romero hits a one-handed meteora from the top rope. Strong stuns him with a backbreaker for a near fall. The two men exchange near falls and more strikes as soon Strong falls outside the ring. Romero hits a shotgun dropkick as we head into our next set of commercials. We are back as Roderick gets clubbed on the back. Rocky comes back with a surge of energy and strikes to match. A chop and a foot to the face follows. Rocky hits a dive between the ropes and crashes into Matt Taven. Rocky follows up on Strong by hitting sliced bread! A big clothesline follows as Strong reverses a third clothesline with a clothesline, followed by a dropkick. Strong goes in for the cover as it’s a near fall. Rocky hits a hurricana and a spinning ddt for a near fall. Both men now fighting on the top rope as Romero hits an avalanche sliced bread for another near fall! Rocky climbs the top but Strong stops him. Rocky flies off the top as Strong hits him with a knee to the face! It’s a knockout victory pinfall for Roderick Strong!

Winner:Roderick Strong (15 minutes)

Rating:***

Another solid match.

Post-victory, Kingdom jumps Romero as Kyle O’Reilly enters to check on Romero. Kingdom jump on O’Reilly as well as Strong tells him he was warned. Elsewhere, Lexi is with Serena Deeb who is undefeated since coming back. Deeb welcomes Yuka Sakazaki to a match to prove she is the professor of professional wrestling.

MATCH 3: ROH WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Athena(c) vs Red Velvet

A tie-up as both women are tumbling around the canvas and into the corners. Velvet hits a wristlock, followed by a side headlock. Velvet hits a dropkick, followed by a couple of pretty arm drags. Velvet hits a big leg lariat as we find out Tony Khan has signed for Kyle O’Reilly vs Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship at AEW DYNASTY next weekend. Meanwhile, Velvet is sent back first into the ring apron by a Samoan-like one-handed drop as we head into our next set of commercials.