wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage
Yo yo yo good peeps of 411! It’s Saturday night, it’s time for Collision, which means it’s time for yours truly, Theo Sambus, to down some late-night coffee in prep for tonight’s live coverage. And it’s once again a show that on paper looks rather appetizing.
Takeshita vs Shibata? Yes please. Komander vs Okada? $2 says Komander takes a flip bump on a Rainmaker. Plus, I’m STOKED for the 4-way #1 Contenders match for the TBS championship, pitting Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, Yuka Sakazaki and Serena Deeb against each other – 4 women who have all been deserving of more TV time lately, all now getting a chance of facing Mercedes Mone on Dynamite.
Alongside that, we have the hotly anticipated face-to-face meeting between Toni Storm and Mariah May, with huge questions on everyone’s minds…will Storm continue to play it straight for some Toni Time, or will we see some Timeless cracks start to appear?
Location: Jacksonville, FL
Venue: Daily’s Place
Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumor That Goldberg Was Originally Going To Be in Four Horsemen In 1998
- More On Hulk Hogan Not Appearing at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Malakai Black Reportedly Officially Done With AEW, Note on Current Availability (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rob Van Dam Says He Enjoyed His Run As ECW TV Champion More Than WWE Champion