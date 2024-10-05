Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey 411ers! We are going head to head with WWE Bad Blood tonight, providing some stiff competition (I’m already hearing tremendous things about the Punk vs McIntyre HIAC match). Nonetheless, we have a previously taped edition of Collision on our hands, with an AEW World Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders match highlighting the card, featuring Top Flight vs House of Black vs Private Party. Private Party have made a bee-line for the Yougn Bucks, so let’s see how they fair tonight. On with the show!

Location: Toledo, OH

Venue: Huntington Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone