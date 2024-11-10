Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello and welcome to tonight’s live coverage of AEW Collision! We begin another round of taped shows, which has often proved to bring a dip in show quality, but tonight we could turn that concept on its head. We’ll see the beginning of the AEW tag team championship contenders’ tournament, pitting the Outunners against Top Flight, as well as the Blackpool Combat Club defending the Trios championships against the Conglomeration team of Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Tomohiro Ishii. Add in a TNT title defense from Jack Perry and a Roderick Strong vs the Beast Mortos match, and we’ve got enough on paper to make this look like a pretty decent show. Let’s head to ringside!

Location: Providence, RI



Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion



Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone