Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello team 411! I hope you’ve got your snacks and drinks at the ready, as we have what looks to be a cracking night of wrestling ahead of us. Programmed up against NXT Deadline, AEW is looking to put out a strong effort (and wisely opting for a live show rather than taped) – we’ve got a ton of Continental Classic action on the card along with a good helping of women’s wrestling to round things out.

Our Gold League entry for the night sees Darby Allin taking on Komander, while in the Blue League we have Daniel Garcia vs Mark Briscoe, and Kazuchika Okada vs Kyle Fletcher, which is likely to rock pretty hard. We’ll also see International Women’s Cup action as Willow Nightingale and Serena Deeb vie for a spot in the finals, and there’s a decent level of intrigue there as I could easily see either of those women comfortably competing in the Wrestle Dynasty four-way.

Oh…you want Mina? We got Mina! Mina Shirakawa faces Emi Sakura tonight which is fun on paper, although I can’t see Mariah May staying too far away considering she’ll likely want to get the upper hand before she defends her Women’s championship against Mina this coming Wednesday at Winter Is Coming. Shenanigans afoot, perhaps?!

Strap in, folks, here we go!

Location: Columbus, OH

Venue: Greater Columbus Convention Center (GalaxyCon)

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIVE at GalaxyCon, with a run-down of the expected matches tonight and a quick look at the Continental Classic so far. Claudio/King was pretty neat on Wednesday, wasn’t it? And we’re kicking off the broadcast tonight with the Gold League.

[Continental Classic: Gold League] Darby Allin vs Komander

Darby and Komander shake hands as the bell rings, and the fans are seemingly pretty firmly behind Darby. Komander whips off an armdrag, but Darby rolls through into a headlock. Darby tries an armdrag of his own, Komander flips out of it though. Darby rolls into a short Sharpshooter, but Komander is able to grab the rope. Enziguri from Komander, rope walk is caught by Darby into an armdrag and pinning combination for 2. Low bridge from Komander sends Darby to the outside, allowing him to fire off a springboard moonsault. Komander rolls Darby back into the ring, rebound springboard Phoenix Splash gets 2!

Thrust kick from Komander sends Darby to the floor again, springboard crossbody off the ringpost, but misses a shooting star from the apron and Darby sends him into the steel steps. Allin sits Komander in the chair, climbs back in the ring…suicide senton through the ropes and Komander MOVES! Allin collides straight into the chair, that looked painful.

Back in the ring, Komander has taken control. Simple single-leg stomp off the apron to Darby on the floor again, and Darby manages to reverse an Irish whip into the barricade. Both men collide heads in the ring as the referee begins a 10 count. Darby and Komander are up now, flurry of strikes from Darby into a Code Red for 2. Darby’s hip is clearly bothering him after that earlier chair spot. Komander cuts him off on the top rope, climbs up with him…Spanish Fly from the top! 1, 2, no. Komander goes for a springboard move from the apron, but Darby shoves him down. With Komander draped, we get the Coffin Drop over the top rope. Suicide senton connects! Darby brings him back in the ring but only gets a 2 count.

Knees from Komander in the corner, followed by a poisonrana. To the apron, Komander nails a MONKEY FLIP on the apron, and Darby bumps hard. Tope con hilo through the ropes from Komander this time, and now back to the ring…rope walk Shooting Star (Cielito Lindo), Darby dodges. Darby ties him up with a package pinning combination, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Darby Allin

Time: 13:11

Rating: ***1/4 – Having Komander on Rampage last night and Collision tonight was a choice, as his offense works better when its not overexposed. That said, it did feel different to the Ricochet match, and I always appreciate when Darby uses wrestling prowess to get the win, rather than always appearing as the underdog.

*Renee Paquette is with Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita backstage, reflecting on how business is booming. Callis is bigging up Takeshita when Powerhouse Hobbs arrives! Hobbs says Callis clearly forgot his number, forgot he existed. Hobbs wants the International title, and he wants to take everything from everyone. Callis says he deserves a shot, but Takeshita has bookings all over the world and they’re pretty busy. Hobbs tells him to get back to him.

[International Women’s Cup Qualifier Semi-Final] Willow Nightingale vs Serena Deeb

The winner of this one faces Jamie Hayter in the Finals next week on Collision. Deeb controls the arm in the early goings, Willow picks her up for a takedown. Shoulder block from Willow, mahistral cradle gets 2. Willow looks for the powerbomb, Deeb counters and tries the Detox, but Willow counters that too. Fisherwoman’s suplex, bridging into the pin for 2. Corner lariats from Willow, Deeb to the apron and gets a draping reverse neckbreaker on Willow, sending her to the floor.

Back in the ring, Deeb gets a rocking horse locked in, wrenching on the arms and legs. Camel clutch HUMBLES Willow, fish-hooking the mouth too. Now she traps the arm and pulls back on the opposite arm, systematically wearing Willow down. Octopus stretch! Willow tries to fight it and slams Deeb down to break the hold. Clotheslines connect, hip attack in the corner, and a big boot takes Deeb off her feet. Spinebuster plants Deeb for 2. Babe with the Powerbomb again countered, Deeb crawls through the legs to escape. Misdirection lariat from Deeb, release German. Pepsi Twist, 1, 2, no. Detox attempt, again reversed. Willow muscles her up for a powerslam, 1, 2, no. Canonball misses, and Deeb capitalizes with a dragon screw. Detox connects! 1, 2, NO. They run the ropes, POUNCE from Willow! Babe with the Powerbomb finally gets the job done.

Winner and advancing to the Finals: Willow Nightingale

Time: 10:05

Rating: *** – Deeb got to show off her wrestling IQ and looked good in the process, but some of the action felt a little sluggish in the middle – Willow didn’t seem her usual spritely self. Good closing moments though.

*Renee Paquette is with Thunder Rosa, asking her about Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. Rosa reminds everyone that she’s beaten both May and Mina, so she thinks she deserves a shot. This division is alive and well, and she will scratch, claw and fight her way to the title.

*The Death Riders are here! Moxley, Pac, Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir make their way to the ring. Moxley grabs the mic.

He wants to talk about the people who don’t want to be AEW champion. There isn’t a single soul in this building that wants to be champion – they say they do, but they don’t. They’re not willing to make the sacrifices. They want to hold up the belt and take pictures with it, but none of them can handle the responsibility, and it’s Moxley’s responsibility to protect it from them. Jay White is a child, he doesn’t know the first thing about being a champion (New Japan says umm what?). Hangman won’t even sniff being champion again. Orange Cassidy was not the guy his peers hoped he would be, he wasn’t the one in the prophecy. Moxley’s only regret is that he let him leave NJ with his skull intact.

Moxley says he’ll say this just once. He means what he says. If OC pisses him off one more time, he’ll take him out for good.

The music of Orange Cassidy hits and he is indeed here! OC makes his way out and goes face to face with Moxley. He pulls out a microphone from inside his jacket. OC says he can live without ever being AEW World champion. What he can’t live with, is Moxley as AEW World champion. So he’ll do whatever it takes, and won’t stop until Moxley is NOT champion any longer. The only way he stops is if Moxley kills him.

Cassidy throws the mic and his sunglasses at Mox, takes his shirt off and throws that too. OC is begging them to make the first move…Marina Shafir smacks him with the briefcase, and now the Death Riders pounce. Shitty AEW locker room do NOTHING to help, no wonder OC didn’t want to be the leader! Pac tosses Orange to the outside, and now Pac and Yuta manhandle him and drag him backstage. To be continued after the break!

*We’re back, and FTR speak to us from backstage. For the better part of 10 years they’ve been trying to show that they’re the very best in the tag division. Now they Fight for the Fallen. They hype up the Jan 1st simulcast…and then get distracted by the sound of falling pipes…

…we cut over to Orange Cassidy being held back, with a funnel placed in his mouth. Moxley is about to pour oil or some kind of chemical down his throat! But FTR get involved and smack it out of Moxley’s hand. FTR and the Death Riders square off, Cash has a pipe in hand, and the Death Riders think better of it, backing away with Moxley smirking at the whole situation.

[Continental Classic: Blue League] Kazuchika Okada vs Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher applies a chinlock early on to a chorus of boos. Side headlock now as they extend the feeling-out process. Kyle fakes out a cheap shot against the ropes, but breaks cleanly and gently taps the chest of Okada. Okada later does the same…but then smacks him anyway. Body slam by Fletcher, posing afterwards to gloat. Big boot from Okada, followed by a running kick, sending Fletcher to the outside. Okada follows up with a DDT on the floor. He rolls Fletcher back into the ring, but Kyle simply rolls through to the other side. Okada follows, gets to the apron, where Fletcher catches him and hits a draping DDT. Chop from Kyle, and another in the corner. Fans chant for one more, and it looks like Kyle will oblige, but he rakes the eyes instead.

Fletcher gets cocky, patting the head of Okada, and then delivers a knee trembler. Okada is back up with right hands, snapmare from Fletcher, and he goes back to the chinlock. Okada punches his way out of it, but Fletcher comes right back with a leg lariat. They trade strikes now until Okada hits a running axe handle. Jumping back elbow in the corner, followed by the spike DDT gives Okada a 2 count. Money Clip locked in! Fletcher arm-drags his way out of it, and hits a half Tiger suplex. Flapjack from Okada creates some space for both men. Air Raid Crash across the knee, and Okada is back in this one. Scoop slam connects, Okada up top…elbow drop. Middle Finger Rainmaker pose! Rainmaker misses though, but he catches Fletcher with a dropkick and Fletcher falls to the outside.

Okada goes outside with him, looking for a tombstone. Reversed, and Fletcher delivers a half and half suplex on the floor. They both make it back to the ring at 9. Protobomb! 1, 2, NO. Okada cuts off Fletcher in the corner with a big boot, but Fletcher is back up already. Running forearm from Kyle, Okada with a roaring lariat, not quite the Rainmaker. Actual Rainmaker misses, shotgun dropkick doesn’t! Ref is nearly taken out, he ducks in the corner…allowing Kyle to capitalize with a low blow, following up with the sheer drop brainbuster! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Time: 16:56

Rating: ***1/4 – Veeeery slow in the first half and almost disconcerting seeing Okada manhandled so much. It looked like they were telegraphing a time limit draw again, and in that sense the slow start worked as the actual finish came as even more of a shock. Huge win for Fletcher who looks to go from strength to strength, benefitting hugely from these prestigious wins.