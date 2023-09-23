Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome! You join us for tonight’s live coverage of AEW Collision, hot off the back of a tremendous Grand Slam event, where notably Eddie Kingston finally won the big one, defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship. Great match with a hot crowd…but there’s a chance it could be beaten tonight, as we have a blockbuster show on the cards for us here on Collision. We are dining well this week in AEW land!

Jay White and Andrade go one on one, and if they get decent time that should be a nice little banger. Rob Van Dam makes his return to in-ring action, teaming with Hook against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, which is unlikely to go long but could be decent fun. I’m expecting big time shenanigans from the TNT championship triple threat, as Luchasaurus defends against Christian Cage and Darby Allin, and you just KNOW Christian has a plan up his sleeve.

FTR will be defending the tag team titles against the WorkHorsemen, which I’m intrigued about – the challengers haven’t had much exposure on ‘mainstream’ AEW programming as of late, but their brief promo online makes it sound like this won’t be a total squash, as they seem intent on making the most of this opportunity.

Finally, we can all look forward to the rematch between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks, this time in a Texas Deathmatch. That really needs no introduction after their stellar encounter at All Out, but the result tonight will be particularly interesting. Starks could do with getting his win back, but can Danielson afford to lose when he’s just over a week away from facing Zack Sabre Jr in the main event of WrestleDream? Let’s get some answers!

Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Venue: Van Andel Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Kevin Kelly

In our pre-show promos, Cage doesn’t like Darby’s chances in their three way. Starks says Danielson has never tapped him out, he passed out. Starks is putting him six feet under. Danielson says people have tried to keep him down his entire career, and no one has been able to thus far. And Ricky sure as hell won’t keep him down tonight either.

Match One: [TNT Championship] Darby Allin vs Christian Cage vs Luchasaurus (c)

Luchasaurus and Cage make their way out together and this one sure looks like it’ll be more of a handicap match for Allin. Cage heads outside as this one begins. Test of strength but Darby throws powder in the face of Luchasaurus and dives to the outside onto Cage! Code Red inside the ring gets a 2 for Darby. Suicide dive to Luchasaurus, this is wild already! Cage gets him from behind and whiplashes him over the ropes to the floor, and Luchasaurus capitalises, running him into the barricade.

Cage sits Darby on a chair and drapes him neck first over the ropes before standing on his back for leverage. HUGE German suplex on Darby with the chair from Luchasaurus! Cage goes for the cover, gets a 2 count, and Luchasaurus briefly doesn’t look too happy with that. Cage and Luchasaurus double team Darby on the outside, sending him into the steel steps, and Darby goes head over heels as we go to PIP.

Cage continues the assault on the outside, driving a chair down into the midsection of Allin.