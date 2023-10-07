Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello and welcome to 411’s live coverage of AEW Collision! If you’re reading this live, you’re probably already aware, but in case you’re signing on early, remember that tonight’s episode has an hour earlier start time, beginning at 7/6c.

Tonight, we’ll be welcoming the newest member of the roster to Saturday nights, as Adam Copeland is scheduled to make an appearance later this evening. He’ll be responding to Christian Cage after the latter’s ‘choice’ words at the end of the Dynamite broadcast this past Wednesday.

It looks like we’ll have some in-ring goodness to tuck into as well, with Bryan Danielson going one-on-one with Kyle Fletcher, Eddie Kingston defending the ROH championship against Komander, and FTR putting the AEW tag team titles on the line against Starks & Big Bill. Hour 2 is up against the start of Fastlane, so they’re stacking the deck tonight. Bring it on!

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Venue: Maverik Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Kevin Kelly