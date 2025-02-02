Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Good evening 411ers! Theo Sambus on hand as usual for your Saturday night AEW Collision live coverage. It’s a big night in the wrestling calendar with the Royal Rumble currently underway, but Collision rolls along with a nice bit of competition. We’ve got ourselves a Mid-South Street Fight as FTR take on Death Riders’ Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, plus the TNT championship is on the line in a three-way, as Daniel Garcia defends against Lee Moriarty and Kyle O’Reilly. Not only that, we’ll hear from Timeless Toni Storm after her epic re-emergence on last week’s show, and she’ll no doubt have strong words for Mariah May. Let’s do this!

Location: Huntsville, AL

Venue: Propst Arena At Von Braun Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone