Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey hey hey! Collision is back to our regularly scheduled time slot so your host Theo Sambus is back in the saddle. As much as I desperately wanted to be on hand for Grand Slam Australia last week, the show was starting at 3.30am here in the UK and I don’t think my coverage would have been terribly astute! Big thanks to Ryan Ciocco for stepping up to cover. I loved catching up over breakfast last Sunday – cracking show, right? Let’s see if that momentum can carry over this week.

We’ve got Chris Jericho defending the ROH title against Bandido, which is most notable because Bandido never actually lost the ROH title during his last run, instead having to vacate through injury. Is a big title change in store tonight?

Randomly we also have the NJPW Strong Openweight champion Gabe Kidd on hand, stopping by to take on The Butcher. Talk about thrown together but a 10-15 minute slugfest between them could be a ton of fun.

We’ll also see the in-ring return of Hologram, renewing his program with the Beast Mortos, and they simply haven’t had a bad match together. So strap in folks, this could be a wild one.

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone & Jim Ross

*Harley Cameron walks. Bandido struts. Jericho slaps himself to psyche himself up. Timeless Toni Storm walks…and Mariah May attacks her out of nowhere! May grabs the Women’s World title and drags Storm out to ringside. May with a headbutt to Storm and she hits the Storm Zero on the rampway! May asks for the spotlight. May grabs a mic and says ‘Look what you made me do!’ Storm never knew how to write an ending so May guesses she’ll have to write one for her. And she’ll write it in Storm’s blood. “This is our spotlight and our moment…let’s be stars together.” At Revolution, May calls for a Hollywood ending. Damn, hot angle to start the show.

*Kazuchika Okada is backstage, and he says he did what he said he’d do and put the dog down. That’s what he does with a bitch. If any other bitch wants to step up, he’ll put them down too.

Hologram vs The Beast Mortos

Mortos comes out of the gate with a shoulder block, which turns Hologram inside out, following up with a biel. Hologram slips and slides between the ropes, hits an enziguri and nails a crossbody, stands on the shoulders and hits a tijeras to send Mortos to the floor. Hologram climbs the ropes, leaps off into a diving hurracanrana. Back in the ring, Mortos avoids a top rope attack, hits an armdrag and both men trade strikes. POUNCE from Mortos! Hologram is knocked to the outside, Mortos charges, beautiful tornillo through the ropes.

Mortos with a modified curb stomp into the middle turnbuckle, covers for 2. Abdominal stretch applied, and a neck crank, cover for another 2. Mortos receives an enziguri on the ropes, Hologram ascends…top rope gorilla press slam! 1, 2, no. On the opposite buckles, Mortos gets Hologram on his shoulders but Hologram spins round and nails a sweet tijeras! Suicide dive to follow up and they both crash into the barricade. Back in the ring, Hologram misses a double stomp, they head to the ramp and Mortos hits the crucifix bomb on the stage!! Back to the ring, 1, 2, no.

Mortos drags Hologram back to the ramp, tries to press slam him off the stage but Hologram counters and hits a huge flipping sunset bomb on the staging area. Up to the top, crucifix bomb from Hologram! 1, 2, NO. Pop-up Samoan drop from Mortos, 1, 2, no. Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker connects, they slip a little and Hologram hits the Spanish Fly. Lariat from Mortos, and both men are down. Mortos brings Hologram up to the top rope again, goes for the press slam but Hologram counters. Sunset bomb inside the ring this time, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Hologram

Time: 13:47

Rating: ***1/2 – Hologram had to win in his return match here, and these guys put on a helluva show.

Post-match Mortos attacks with a lariat from behind and goes to continue the assault but here comes Kommander! Hologram and Kommander double team Mortos and hit stereo kicks, both posing as Mortos retreats.

*Video package for Speedball Mike Bailey! Speedball is coming.

*Lexy Nair welcomes Harley Cameron to the ring. Nair congratulates Harley’s fantastic show at Grand Slam Australia. Cameron wants to tell Lexy a story about a little blonde girl from Australia who had big dreams. She loved to sing, she loved to dance, she loved puppets, but more than anything she loved wrestling. Every week she would turn on the TV and say one day she will go to America and become a wrestler and make herself and her country proud. Harley asks if Lexy knows who that girl was. And it was Harley’s next door neighbor. Still, she took that dream and she ran with it.Grand Slam was the beginning. Cameron will not stop until every single person knows what it feels like to feel the wrath.

Gabe Kidd vs The Butcher

Kidd goes right for Butcher as the bell rings with strikes and headbutts. Clothesline in the corner, and of course Kidd is already talking trash. We see Don Callis watching backstage. Kidd with clubbing blows to Butcher, and Butcher starts fighting back. They head to the floor, Butcher takes a swing and Kidd counters with an exploder on the floor.

Kidd takes a run up and hits a charging lariat out on the floor. Butcher makes his way back inside the ring and attacks with a leaping kick and some right hands. Misdirection lariat from Gabe Kidd. Piledriver! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Gabe Kidd

Time: 3:38

Rating: N/R – Squash match for Kidd so I’d presume he’s got an impending AEW program, rather than this being just a random appearance.

*Backstage, Lexy Nair speaks with Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher. Lexy wants to ask about Ospreay challenging Fletcher to a Steel Cage match at Revolution. Callis wants her to stop gaslighting them with these questions. Callis says Ospreay is mentally deficient if he thinks it’s smart to climb into a steel cage with someone who is bigger, smarter, faster than him in Fletcher. Fletcher says all Will has done is take, take, take from him. So if he wants him in a Steel Cage, Fletcher accepts.

Julia Hart vs Queen Aminata

Hart is all smiles as she calls for a lockup. Aminata takes control of the arm, has a little booty shake, hits a headlock takeover. Julia rolls through into a cover for 2. Snapmare and a kick to the back from Aminata, running kick to follow. Running forearm, misses a double chop and Hart takes control. Running clothesline, STO and Hart starts to bounce the back of Aminata’s head off the canvas.

Aminata looks for a Fisherman’s, Hart reverses into one of her own. Aminata recuperates on the outside briefly, re-enters the ring and both women trade some hard forearms as we head to commercial.

Back from break, Aminata hits a backbreaker across the knee and a suplex. Boot to the face, another snap suplex. Spinning neckbreaker from Aminata and she sets up for the kick/hip attack combo, nails it! 1, 2, no. Aminata drags Hart to the center of the ring, tight stack cover, 2 count again. Superkick from Julia. She repeatedly stomps Aminata and climbs the buckles. Moonsault is met with a boot! German suplex from Aminata. Another German. Aminata signals for one more but Hart hooks the leg to put the brakes on. Tilt-a-whirl into the flying octopus hold and Aminata has to tap.

Winner: Julia Hart

Time: 9:47

Rating: **3/4 – Good to see both of these women getting TV time, and this was a decent contest, with Hart getting a definitive victory after Aminata had a strong showing. Nice.

The Murder Machines toss out their opponents onto the stage to start off the following tag contest.

Murder Machines vs Jobberzzzz

Archer elbows one of the guys in the corner and hits the Black Out. Meanwhile, Cage hits the superplex from the middle rope on the other guy, and they hit a strike combo together. Powerbomb/Chokeslam combination gets the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Murder Machines

Time: 1:14

Rating: N/R – Judging by the post-match, this is a smart way of building them up as a team into title contention.

*Brian Cage takes a mic after the match and calls out the Hurt Syndicate. Archer says they’re just getting started.

The Hurt Syndicate make their way out. MVP wants to know who they hell they think they are considering they don’t have tag team gold. MVP says they’re doing the same stuff they’ve been doing for years, beating up some locals. They better take the Hurt Syndicate more seriously. As the champions, the Hurt Syndicate dictate the time and place. MVP will give them an opportunity. If Archer and Cage can beat a real tag team next week, maybe they can talk business.

*Video package for Action Andretti and Lio Rush. We know their names, but do we really know who they are. Call them crazy, call them ruthless, call them unhinged. Call them Cru. Officially named Cru then? OK.

*Kris Statlander speaks to Thunder Rosa after Dynamite this past week and says she has her back.