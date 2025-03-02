Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hello Team 411! It’s another Saturday of fierce competition as Collision goes up against Elimination Chamber this evening, but AEW have loaded up the card to give them a fighting chance. FTR vs Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong is pretty dreamy if they get some decent time, and in our main event tonight we see Adam Cole challenging Daniel Garcia for the TNT championship, having pinned him in a trios match this past Wednesday. With a jackknife, no less, straight out of the Garcia playbook! That was a real neat touch, and I’d expect some callbacks tonight.

Elsewhere we also have a scheduled appearance from Kenny Omega, who will no doubt look to address Konosuke Takeshita now that their Revolution match is set in stone. With all that and more around the corner for us, let’s head on down to the Oakland Arena…

Location: Oakland, CA

Venue: Oakland Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone