Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Heeeey, happy Saturday! Theo Sambus on hand, ready for AEW to cook up the goods for us tonight, with a three-way tag team match between Undisputed Kingdom, Daniel Garcia & 2point0, and Shane Taylor Promotions, bringing together their little TV feud from the last few weeks. We’ve also got Mark Briscoe vs Kyle Fletcher in store for us, and Bandido makes his in-ring return against the Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith. And let’s face it, entertainment of the night is surely going to be the Harley Cameron Concert! Bring it on.

Location: Houston, TX

Venue: Fort Bend County Epicenter

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are live, straight into the COLD OPEN PROMOS! Mark Briscoe knows Fletcher’s type, who can’t handle his own business. Bring the whole family, Briscoe will knock them all down. We go to Kyle Fletcher who is on a mission tonight, and while the Family are all here, Fletcher has got this on his own.

Tony Schiavone and Nigel run down the card, and a security guard is thrown into the shot! The camera pans and it’s Marina Shafir! Jon Moxley follows closely behind her, and Mox grabs a mic, entering the ring. Moxley says the show starts when he says it starts. He’s getting a little sick of the Rated R Superstar. Copeland wants a shot at the AEW World champion? Thinks he can throw his weight around? Well Cope has no power here. Moxley has a thousand reasons why he won’t give Copeland a title shot. But he’ll stick with just one…he doesn’t like Copeland. Cope doesn’t know a single thing about this place, about being AEW champion, so he can take that challenge and stick it up his ass. If he wants a fight though, they can do it anywhere. Maybe next week in Australia on Collision? We get the graphic, Death Riders vs Cope & Jay White is official. Moxley says maybe he’ll break Copeland’s neck again, and this time it won’t be something he comes back from.

Moxley exits the ring and heads back through the crowd.