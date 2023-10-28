Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello and welcome to this evening’s live coverage of AEW Collision! There is a big fight feel in the air tonight, and I did NOT see this one coming when the week began! A match we’ve all been clamoring for for some time; tonight, MJF will go one-on-one with Kenny Omega, and the AEW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. That is simply huuuuuge, and while we can likely expect MJF to leave the Mohegan Sun Arena with his championship reign in tact, they’ve done a good job in creating some uncertainty. The interactions between Jay White & Kenny Omega on Rampage last night to hype up a potential Full Gear match should Omega be victorious tonight proved very smart. Their backstory would certainly be enough to carry a PPV main event slot, so that seed of doubt has been planted as to whether or not MJF can beat Omega, both physically and in terms of being the longest reigning AEW champion in company history.

Doesn’t look like that’s going to be the only notable occurence tonight either – Jay White will be in action against AR Fox, but with one eye on the main event, will White have his full attention on Fox? The House of Black are scheduled to appear after they made their presence felt in a big way last week. Plus, Hikaru Shida puts her title on the line again this week as she faces Abadon in a ‘Fright Night Fight’, which undoubtedly gives them the opportunity to shoehorn the Halloween shtick in. This is being labelled as the ‘biggest Collision to date’ which is high praise, so let’s see if it lives up to that hype. LET’S DO THIS!

Location: Uncasville, CT

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Kevin Kelly & Tony Schiavone

We are live, and kicking things off with in-ring action, as Bullet Club Gold make their way to the ring.

Match One: ‘Switchblade’ Jay White (w/ Bullet Club Gold) vs AR Fox

White backs Fox into the corner with a shoulder to the midsection, and grounds him with a side headlock. Fox shrugs him off but is met with a shoulder block. Chops to the chest of Fox in the corner, Fox ducks and fires off some chops of his own. Cutter out of the corner from Fox, goes for another but White avoids. Dropkick by Fox sends White to the outside…Fox looks for a dive, kicks from the apron, and then hits the rebound shooting star press off the ringpost to take out White on the floor!

Fox sweeps the legs back in the ring, rolls forward into a suplex but White counters, half and half into the buckles by White. Hip toss from Switchblade gets a 1 count. Big back elbow takes AR Fox off his feet. Nice DDT to follow up! 1, 2, no. White shoves Fox to the floor and distracts the referee, allowing BC Gold to take advantage. White throws Fox into the barricades as Juice does celebratory laps. Back in the ring, White hits a suplex for 2. Indian Deathlock from Jay, no, he transitions into the Muta lock! But Fox gets the ropes.

Both men to their feet, trading blows. Fox starts to get the upper hand, hits a springboard senton, and a tope con hilo to take out BC Gold! He runs back in the ring and dives again to take out White on the outside! Spinning michinoku driver followed by a swanton bomb, 1, 2, no! Crowd went crazy for that sequence!

White and Fox battle on the top turnbuckle, White kicks him down but Fox with a springboard seated spanish fly for 2! Fox goes for the 450, misses, half nelson suplex by White is delivered, and the Bladerunner connects! 1, 2, 3, White picks up the win at 10:50.

Your winner by pinfall: Jay White

Rating: *** – As the number one contender, White had to look strong here, and that was certainly achieved. The Bullet Club Gold shtick is still fun, Fox had some great moments and the crowd bought into some of those nearfalls. Neat start to the show.

MJF is here! He steals back the title belt….or at least attempts to, but BC Gold hold onto the belt. They start to surround him, so MJF has to hightail it out of the ringside area.

Backstage we hear from The Acclaimed. They’ve been champions for 62 days…and next week they are celebrating National 69 Day. MJF text Max and he’s gonna be at National 69 Day…but Bowens points out it was just a catfish, and remonstrates with Max for sending the catfish pictures.

Match Two: The Boys (w/ Dalton Castle) vs Austin & Colten Gunn

Juice and White are still out from the previous match too. The Boys double team Austin, but Austin comes back with a shoulder block. Tag to Colten who hits a huge clothesline on one of the Boys. 3:10 to Yuma, 1, 2, 3. This one is over at 1:36.

Your winners by pinfall: The Gunns

Rating: N/R – Squash. Bit pointless but I liked BC Gold still being out at ringside from the opening match, creating a good sense of flow from one segment to the next.



Next, we get a recap video looking at Omega vs MJF, hyping up our main event.

Danhausen video time – he will see us soon. Very nice, very evil. Happy Halloween, humans!

Lexi Nair is standing backstage with the Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth. Ryan says things have been going great for him in Hollywood, and he wants that to translate to AEW. He is outside CJ Perry’s dressing room, and knocks. The door opens…and Miro answers haha. Miro throws him inside, the door closes, and we hear him beating up Nemeth. Amazing.

Match Three: [AEW Women’s Championship – Fright Night Fight] Hikaru Shida (c) vs Abadon

I think Hikaru Shida is in Ada Wong cosplay tonight. The ring is set up with Halloween-themed objects so expect all the bells and whistles from this one. Test of strength to begin but Abadon tries to bite the arm. Headscissor takeover from Abadon. They grabs weapons, Shida’s foam headstone is torn apart but she dropkicks Abadon anyway. In the corner, Shida goes for the 10 count punches, and hits a diving dropkick.

Abadon has now disappeared…but appears from under the ring, attempting to drag Shida under with her. Abadon comes out from the other side of the ring, and uses a trashcan lid on Shida. Kneeling jawbreaker from Abadon gets 2. Abadon uses a skeleton bone to choke Shida against the ropes, until Shida fights back with a bone of her own.

Snap suplex from the challenger gets another 2. She bashes the face of Shida into the canvas and again uses the trashcan lid with repeated shots to the back. Double axe handle smashes from Shida as she tries to rally back. Abadon uses another foam headstone and then bites a chunk out of it. Off the ropes, Shida hits a high running knee and gets out a broomstick. She goes up top, jumps off to ride the broom but Abadon avoids. Double clothesline takes both women down. Abadon has a baseball bat now, strikes Shida in the midsection. But Shida uses the bat to choke her opponent. Everything Shida tries has no effect, Abadon shrugs it all off. Lariat and a rollup gets 2. Shida is send headfirst into the middle turnbuckle. Now Abadon has candy in a bucket and spreads it on the canvas. Blockbuster into the candy, 1, 2, no. They trade pinfall attempts. Shida has her cane, and nails Abadon with it. Running knee, 1, 2, no.

Shida gets the pumpkin and places it on Abadon’s head, hitting the Kitana spin kick to pick up the 3 count at 10:10.

Your winner by pinfall and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida

Rating: ** – Yeah this was a little sluggish and I wasn’t a massive fan. Pretty tame in terms of the weapons, and having some foam gimmicked stuff seemed a bit shlonky. But hey, it’s something a little different and was relatively harmless!



Post-match, here comes Timeless Toni Storm! Shida watches on as Toni Storm lounges across the announcer’s table.

Keith Lee wants to talk to Shane Taylor about history. They came together years ago and Taylor is upset because Lee took an opportunity? Taylor doesn’t think Lee is better than him. A singles match is surely on the horizon soon.

Match Four: [ROH World Championship] Samoa Joe (c) vs Rhett Titus

Joe with the jabs in the corner. Big chop to the chest. Titus catches him on a run and kicks him off, goes for a dive but Joe strolls out of the way. Joe hoists him to the top and goes for the muscle buster but Titus blocks it and gets a running kick, and another. STJoe in the corner though! Kokina clutch, Titus has to tap out at 2:05.

Your winner by submission and STILL ROH World Champion: Samoa Joe

Rating: N/R – Another dominant victory for Joe. Poor Titus!

Renee Paquette catches up with QT Marshall last night on Rampage. He’s back in AEW and he will defend the AAA Latin American title he holds against the best luchadores in the world.

Claudio Castagnoli tells us that Bryan Danielson has a broken orbital bone from Dynamite this past week, possibly from the Rainmaker, possibly from an Orange Punch…and Claudio will make Okada pay. Yes please, sign me up for Claudio vs Okada! Claudio also knows what he will do to Orange Cassidy this coming week….and it honestly frightens him. Orange, you hurt one of the BCC, and now he’s gonna hurt you.

Commentary further this by saying that Danielson will need surgery and will be out until later this year. Damn.

Match Five: Ricky Starks (w/ Big Bill) vs Dax Harwood (w/ Cash Wheeler)